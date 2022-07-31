ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jos Buttler admits England confidence has taken ‘a bit of a dent’ after T20 loss

By George Sessions
The Independent
 3 days ago

Jos Buttler accepts England’s confidence has taken a hit following a home summer without a white-ball series victory but urged the group to stay true to themselves as they look to rediscover form away from the international scene.

A crushing 90-run defeat at the Ageas Bowl saw South Africa take the T20 series by a 2-1 score and inflict further pain on new captain Buttler.

Since Eoin Morgan’s shock retirement from international cricket in June, India have beaten England in both limited-overs competitions while the ODIs with South Africa ended level following a washed out finale in Manchester.

We haven't performed how we would have liked the whole summer, so maybe the confidence has taken a bit of a dent

Jos Buttler

Hampshire was the setting for Buttler’s last chance saloon at getting off the mark since he officially took over the reins but half-centuries by Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram guided the tourists to 191 for five and in reply the hosts were dismissed for 101 to suffer their joint-heaviest T20 defeat.

“With the bat we never imposed ourselves, never managed to wrestle the initiative and put pressure on the opposition. I think that little bit of timidness is probably the thing we are frustrated with the most. We want to be known as a team that wants to be brave and take risks,” England’s new skipper reflected.

“I can be honest enough to say we haven’t performed how we would have liked the whole summer, so maybe the confidence has taken a bit of a dent.

“We have faced some challenging conditions at times but as individuals and as a team you must try to turn up every day with a fresh outlook playing the conditions in front of you trying to impose yourselves on the game. We haven’t managed to do that as well as we would have liked.

“For us as a group we now go away from being a team for a bit and a lot of players will go into The Hundred, which is going to be a great tournament for everyone involved.

“With the World Cup not far away, performances in The Hundred and trying to stick your hand up and showcase your best in a high pressure environment and in a big competition is probably the best thing for everyone in the group.”

Before England head down under for another T20 World Cup, they face seven sprint format matches in Pakistan and a big question mark remains over Jason Roy.

He struggled again to 17 before he edged Anrich Nortje behind trying to smash his way into form.

Roy’s top score across 11 white-ball innings at home for England this summer is 43 but even more worryingly has been his lack of aggression at the top which was his trademark characteristic during a number of years as one of the best openers in limited-overs cricket.

But Buttler, who has only hit one fifty since he officially replaced Morgan, insisted: “Jason hasn’t managed to play as well as he would like and I think myself at the other end I am exactly the same.

“The first port of call for myself is to reflect on my own performances and I haven’t managed to score the runs that I would have liked.

“As a captain especially you want to lead from the front and show the way for everyone else. I think there is a number of us in the group who haven’t been able to perform at the level we would like, but we still maintain lots of faith and trust in the guys we select.”

While David Willey impressed on his T20 recall with figures of three for 25, England’s other seamers coped some serious heat.

Reece Topley and Chris Jordan went for a combined 97 runs and despite a six over period without a boundary, South Africa paced their innings perfectly to set 192 for victory in the decider.

The early wickets of Roy and Buttler made it feel like England’s race was run before the powerplay was over and while Jonny Bairstow stuck around and top scored with 27, six of the hosts batters went for single-figure scores and they were briefly booed at one point by the Ageas Bowl crowd.

“It is the first time I have heard that for a very long time, so that frustration around the group shows we weren’t managing to put on the show we want to put on,” Buttler admitted.

“You can cope with winning and losing games but that style and stuff we want to be renowned for. It is something we must stay true to.”

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
SPORTS
James Vince stars as Southern Brave hammer Welsh Fire in Hundred opener

James Vince continued his brilliant white-ball form as Southern Brave began their Hundred defence with a nine-wicket hammering of Welsh Fire.Brave captain Vince was the Vitality Blast’s leading scorer with 678 runs and began the second edition of the Hundred with 71 off 41 balls, with opening partner Alex Davies hitting a complementary 26.Earlier, Fire skipper Ben Duckett struck 40 off 31 deliveries, with the next highest score just 11, as Fire struggled to a below par 107 for seven in their 100 balls.Craig Overton dominated the top order with two for 21 before Chris Jordan picked up two for...
SPORTS
Chelsea close in on Marc Cucurella signing

Chelsea are close to completing a £52.5million deal for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella, the PA news agency understands.The Blues are thought to have signalled their intent to pay the big-money fee Brighton had held out for, inching the west Londoners close to completing the 24-year-old’s signing.Brighton are understood to be pushing hard towards a separate deal for Chelsea’s highly-rated centre-back Levi Colwill.Talks between the two clubs are understood to be ongoing over whether the deal for the 19-year-old would be a loan a permanent transfer.The Cucurella and Colwill deals are completely separate, but it is thought both may have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea closing in on £52.5m transfer for Brighton defender

Chelsea are close to completing a £52.5million deal for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella, the PA news agency understands.The Blues are thought to have signalled their intent to pay the big-money fee Brighton had held out for, inching the west Londoners close to completing the 24-year-old’s signing.Brighton are understood to be pushing hard towards a separate deal for Chelsea’s highly-rated centre-back Levi Colwill.Talks between the two clubs are understood to be ongoing over whether the deal for the 19-year-old would be a loan a permanent transfer.The Cucurella and Colwill deals are completely separate, but it is thought both may have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Reeza Hendricks
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Aiden Markram
Person
Reece Topley
Rosemary Lenton, aged 72, wins Commonwealth Games gold with Pauline Wilson

Scotland’s Rosemary Lenton has become a Commonwealth gold medallist at the age of 72 with victory in the women’s pairs B6-B8 final alongside Pauline Wilson.Lenton, who was formerly a competitive sailor and cyclist, was making her Games debut in the para bowls, two decades after complications from a routine surgery led to her needing a wheelchair.What began as a close final against Australia’s Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell, level at 5-5 in the early going, became a blowout as Lenton and Wilson triumphed 17-5.It's GOLD for Team Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥇Rosemary Lenton & Pauline Wilson make it two from two in the...
WORLD
Emily Campbell and Evie Richards excel on day six of the Commonwealth Games

Emily Campbell roared to a record-breaking gold medal in the women’s weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while Evie Richards rode to victory in the women’s mountain biking.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Wednesday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day seven.Emily’s Precious momentCampbell sought inspiration from four-time Commonwealth Games champion Precious McKenzie as she eased to victory in the women’s +87kg weightlifting competition. The 86-year-old McKenzie watched from the front row as Campbell lifted a combined total of 286kg to set a new personal best as well as a new Commonwealth record, building...
SPORTS
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze

Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#International Cricket#T20
William, Kate and Charlotte begin Commonwealth Games day at the swimming

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with a grinning Princess Charlotte as they began their day at the Commonwealth Games by watching the swimming.William and Kate arrived on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.Before the duke and duchess’s arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats.The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.Kate, dressed in a...
WORLD
