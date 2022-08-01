ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Jared Kushner says he stopped ex-president from attacking Murdoch

By Gustaf Kilander and Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Jared Kushner says he intervened in 2015 to stop Donald Trump from publicly attacking media mogul Rupert Murdoch , in a development that could have had major consequences for Fox News’ coverage of his 2016 campaign.

In his new memoir Breaking History , Kushner writes about how Mr Trump was upset with Mr Murdoch for his criticism at the outset of the former’s foray into politics.

Mr Trump is in hot water for hosting the contentious LIV Golf series at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. Both he and his son Eric joined a pro-am round there on Thursday.

And in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers spoke out against Trumpism after the former president called him a “RINO coward” during a rally in the state.

“They rule by thuggery and intimidation. So you know, they found a niche, they found a way and it’s fear, and people can use fear, demagogues like to use fear as a weapon. And they weaponise everything, and we all know it. But that’s not leadership to me to use thuggery”, Mr Bowers told ABC News.

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

