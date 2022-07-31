ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta set to return this week

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNIXq_0gzjH6yT00

The Milwaukee Brewers will be getting a boost to the starting rotation right around Tuesday’s trade deadline when right-hander Freddy Peralta is activated from the 60-day injured list after being out due to a shoulder injury.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters Sunday that there remains a chance that Peralta could return as a reliever, but that his role has not been solidified.

The actual return date for Peralta has not been set but will come at some point in the upcoming three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates that starts Tuesday.

Peralta, 26, last pitched May 22 and has been out ever since with a posterior strain in his right shoulder.

In eight starts this season, Peralta was 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings. In five seasons with the Brewers he is 29-15 with a 3.93 ERA in 106 appearances (58 starts).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Dixon Machado
Person
Freddy Peralta
Yardbarker

Report: Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

The Texas Rangers have finally made a trade, reportedly sending relief pitcher Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mark Mathias. Fansided was the first to report the deal. The Rangers have not made an official announcement. Bush did not pitch in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles....
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#Field Level Media#Giants#Cubs Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
CBS Pittsburgh

Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy