Soccer

In Pictures: Glory for England as Lionesses beat Germany

By Pa Reporters
 3 days ago

England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley .

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark.

Eight-time champions Germany had equalised with 11 minutes of normal time remaining through Lina Magull, and the game looked on course for a penalty shoot-out until Kelly’s effort fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to glory.

Meanwhile, fans across the country joined in the historic celebrations at the final whistle.

