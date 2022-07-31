ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

HCSO: Accused drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox13news.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox13news.com

Comments / 6

Related
WFLA

2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete police investigating crash that killed 2 teens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two teenagers lost their lives and a third suffered minor injuries after crashing into a power pole in St. Petersburg early Saturday morning. According to police, a 17-year-old was traveling eastbound on 11th Avenue South around 12:45 a.m. when she drove off the roadway and crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Gutierrez
fox13news.com

Watch: Pinellas deputies rescue 6-foot shark caught in crab trap

LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas deputies earlier this week came to the rescue of a shark seen struggling after getting its mouth caught on a crab trap. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office posted video of the rescue on their Facebook page, saying a concerned citizen flagged down some of their Marine Unit deputies after spotting the 6-foot shark in the water.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcso#North Dale Mabry Highway#Dui#Wi
plantcityobserver.com

Two suspects in custody for local murders

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
DOVER, FL
click orlando

DeLand man killed in rollover crash in Lake County, FHP says

DeLAND, Fla. – A 47-year-old DeLand man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle wreck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash was reported around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 42 in Lake County, not far from DeLand in nearby Volusia County. [TRENDING: Become...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations

Comments / 0

Community Policy