HCSO: Accused drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy

‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Clearwater police arrest man who showed gun during parking dispute
The Clearwater man caught on camera brandishing a rifle during an argument was arrested on Friday.
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
2 hospitalized after car hits FDOT truck on I-75, FHP says
Two men were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle wreck on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Car stolen with baby inside, Tampa police say
The search is underway for a woman who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old child still inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police investigating crash that killed 2 teens
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two teenagers lost their lives and a third suffered minor injuries after crashing into a power pole in St. Petersburg early Saturday morning. According to police, a 17-year-old was traveling eastbound on 11th Avenue South around 12:45 a.m. when she drove off the roadway and crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South.
iontb.com
Two dead after teen driver crashes vehicle into a pole pole in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Peterburg Police Department (SPPD) are investigating a double fatality crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Officers responded to the single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South where an SUV hit a pole. According to SPPD, a...
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
fox13news.com
Watch: Pinellas deputies rescue 6-foot shark caught in crab trap
LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas deputies earlier this week came to the rescue of a shark seen struggling after getting its mouth caught on a crab trap. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office posted video of the rescue on their Facebook page, saying a concerned citizen flagged down some of their Marine Unit deputies after spotting the 6-foot shark in the water.
Longboat Observer
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
plantcityobserver.com
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
click orlando
DeLand man killed in rollover crash in Lake County, FHP says
DeLAND, Fla. – A 47-year-old DeLand man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle wreck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash was reported around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 42 in Lake County, not far from DeLand in nearby Volusia County. [TRENDING: Become...
‘We all look out for one another’: Neighbor rescues boy from St. Pete house fire
A St. Pete neighbor who helped rescue a young boy from a house fire is sharing his heroic story. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said they saved a grandmother and another child from a second-floor apartment.
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
Tampa police make arrest after man’s body found in Ybor City park
Tampa police said they made an arrest in a homicide case on Thursday with the help of the community's assistance.
Remains found in Pasco County may be tied to love triangle murders in PA, police say
Authorities believe the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County are tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
