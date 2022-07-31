Lil Durk Suffers Eye Injury with Onstage Explosives at Lollapalooza

Journalist-rapper Rob Markman took some time off from rap in the first few months of 2022 but he’s back today with a brand new single called ‘100 Losses’. The song, which is all about embracing your losses and not being discouraged by other people’s winning streaks, serves as the first taste of his upcoming project in the works. It will serve as the follow up to last year’s album If You Don’t You’ll Regret It.

