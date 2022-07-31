Lil Durk Suffers Eye Injury with Onstage Explosives at Lollapalooza

hiphop-n-more.com
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases Video For ‘Sticky’ — Watch
Last night was supposed to be the Young Money Reunion featuring Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj which would close out October World Weekend, but Drake tested positive for COVID so it will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-revealed date. Fans are still in for a treat because this Friday, we get to hear him on a new song with Lil Baby and DJ Khaled called ‘Staying Alive‘.
hiphop-n-more.com
Trippie Redd, Offset & Moneybagg Yo Join Forces on New Single ‘Big 14’: Listen
Trippie Redd has joined forces with Moneybagg Yo and Offset for a new single called ‘Big ’14’. The rapper first announced the song back in May but seems like it suffered a bit of delay, perhaps due to them aiming to shoot a music video as well. The song is officially out today which is backed up by solid production from veteran musician Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Listen to it below.
hiphop-n-more.com
DJ Khaled Announces ‘Staying Alive’ Single with Drake & Lil Baby; Reveals ‘God Did’ Release Date
DJ Khaled warned us yesterday that he will have some big announcements to make on Tuesday and asked “fan love” to get “some rest.”. The DJ and producer has revealed that the first single from his upcoming album God Did will be ‘Staying Alive’ featuring Drake and Lil Baby. It will drop along with a music video on Friday, Aug. 5th.
hiphop-n-more.com
50 Cent to Host Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Brought Down El Chapo
50 Cent is partnering with his old mates at Lionsgate to launch a podcast based on El Chapo. Lionsgate has launched a new division called Lionsgate Sound, which will operate as a full-service podcast production company. The studio behind “John Wick,” “The Hunger Games” and Starz, has entered the podcasting space for the first time. Lionsgate Sound will launch with four shows which includes a podcast from 50 Cent about the two brothers who helped bring down the notorious drug lord El Chapo.
hiphop-n-more.com
Eminem Reveals ‘Curtain Call 2’ Track List
Later this week, Eminem is putting out a new compilation album called Curtain Call 2. We know now that as well as ‘From The D 2 The LBC‘ and ‘The King & I‘, there will be an unreleased 50 Cent collaboration from 2009 on there. Now, we find out the entire track list.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Tests Positive For COVID-19, Young Money Reunion Show With Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Cancelled
Drake’s October World Weekend has been in full effect that last few days. On Thursday was his All Canadian North Stars event with Kardinal Offishall, Nelly Furtado, Saukrates, k-os and many more coming out in celebration of Canadian music history. On Friday was Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s show from their One Of Them Ones Tour.
hiphop-n-more.com
Mike Dean Says Kid Cudi Has Cancelled His Set From Moon Man’s Landing Fest Lineup
It looks like things aren’t too smooth between Mike Dean and Kid Cudi at the moment. On Wednesday, the acclaimed producer revealed on Twitter that his set has been pulled from the upcoming Moon Man’s Landing festival, which is set to take place on Saturday, September 17, in Cleveland. Apart from Kid Cudi, the lineup also features HAIM, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Pusha T and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony among others. Mike’s name still figures on the festival’s website.
hiphop-n-more.com
Rob Markman Returns with New Single ‘100 Losses’: Listen
Journalist-rapper Rob Markman took some time off from rap in the first few months of 2022 but he’s back today with a brand new single called ‘100 Losses’. The song, which is all about embracing your losses and not being discouraged by other people’s winning streaks, serves as the first taste of his upcoming project in the works. It will serve as the follow up to last year’s album If You Don’t You’ll Regret It.
hiphop-n-more.com
Mack Maine Talks Investing In NFT Startup Yat, Also Invested In By Lil Wayne, G-Eazy & More
Yat is a company cofounded by Naveen Jain. A Yat is a unique combination of emojis that acts as a way to identify yourself online. These can be used as domains, usernames, NFTs and more. Since launching in February, the company has sold nearly 160,000 Yats for a combined $20...
hiphop-n-more.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Reunite on New Song ‘Is This Love’ Prod. by Dr. Dre: Listen
The much awaited collaboration from Eminem, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre ‘Is This Love’ is here. Fans were very excited about the song when it was revealed that it will feature on the new hits collection from Eminem, Curtain Call 2 along with the Snoop Dogg collaboration ‘From The D 2 The LBC‘. As the song’s title suggests, ‘Is This Love’ is a tune from 2009 from the vaults that Em has unearthed for fans to enjoy.
hiphop-n-more.com
DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Feature on ‘God Did’ Album; Lenny S Calls it One Of His Best Verses Ever
After previously teasing it, DJ Khaled has confirmed that Jay-Z will appear on his forthcoming new album God Did. In his typical hyped up manner, Khaled shared that the Jay vocals were “in” and posted a screenshot of his Facetime conversation with Young Guru and Lenny S. “HOV...
hiphop-n-more.com
Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent Share Unreleased ‘Crack A Bottle’ Music Video: Watch
Well, this is totally unexpected. Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent have shared the unreleased music video for the fan favorite song ‘Crack A Bottle’ from 2009. The Dr. Dre-produced track was released as the lead single from Eminem’s 2009 album Relapse and broke the first week digital sales record with 418k moved. It later went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2010.
hiphop-n-more.com
KAYTRANADA & Anderson .Paak Share New Song & Video ‘Twin Flame’: Watch
KAYTRANADA and Anderson .Paak’s new song ‘Twin Flame’ has been floating around the internet for a while. Today, the two have shared the official version of the track along with its music video which sees the two musicians performing on top of a suspended platform. The spectacular looking music video is directed by .Paak as well — watch it below.
hiphop-n-more.com
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From ‘ENERGY’ Song
When the credits for Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE came out before the music, fans were excited to see names like The-Dream, JAY-Z and Drake in them. However, one artist that was credited (on Beyonce’s website) was vocal about their frustration. Kelis took to social media to express her disdain...
