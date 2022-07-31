Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played the groundbreaking role of Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson announced his mother’s death Sunday on her official website, writing that she died Saturday night from natural causes. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Johnson wrote. “The light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO