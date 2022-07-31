CNY Ride for Kids raises funds for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

www.wktv.com
Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer
ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception. "While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens. Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway...
Utica Rotary donates $12K to CABVI to support Camp Abilities program
UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Rotary Club of Utica donated $12,000 to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The money was raised through the Rotary’s recent gala event and a check was presented to CABVI officials on Tuesday. The funds will be used to...
Golf tournament raises money to support services provided by Abraham House
CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A golf tournament was held at Cedar Lake Golf Course on Monday to benefit the Abraham House, an organization that provides end-of-life care to the terminally ill. A total of 175 golfers participated in the event. Proceeds will help the Abraham House continue to provide existing...
MVHS hosting blood drive in Utica amid supply issues nationwide
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System is holding a blood drive Wednesday as supplies remain critically low across the country. The blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Campus in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms at 1656 Champlin Ave. Appointments...
Otsego County Fair offers more than just food, fun
MORRIS, N.Y.- The Otsego County Fair kicked off Tuesday in Morris, resuming the six-day stretch of food, vendors and attractions following a pandemic hiatus. While many look forward to the traditional fare, rides and events, the fair also serves another purpose – to educate today's youth about the importance of agriculture. According to Otsego County 4-H Director Teresa Adell, educating the younger generation is key in keeping the agricultural industry alive and well.
Believe 271 Golf Tournament raises money for local firefighters
CLINTON, NY - The 9th annual Believe 271 Golf Tournament was held at the Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton Sunday. The tournament was renamed the Believe 271 Robert LeBuis Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Believe 271's past treasurer who passed away last July 31, 2021. Following a dedication and...
The House of the Good Shepherd awarded $1 million to expand services
UTICA, N.Y. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83, was in Utica Tuesday to award $1 million to the House of the Good Shepherd to make building renovations and expand services to better serve children and families in the area. The organization provides treatment, education and support services for troubled...
Sheriff's Association provides summer camp experience for local kids.
ORISKANY, NY – Some happy campers boarded a bus Sunday morning at the Oneida County Sheriff’s office and headed off to the New York State Sheriffs’ Summer Camp on Keuka Lake. Each year, a dozen boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 are chosen...
Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon. As its logo of a puppy suggests, […]
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
National Night Out brings police, community together
UTICA, NY - Law enforcement agencies across the country hosted a National Night Out Tuesday evening. Including one right here in Utica. The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, joined forces to host the event at the Parkway Rec Center. It gives residents an opportunity to get a close up look at some of the tools officers use to not only combat crime, but also aid in search and rescue operations.
Taste of East Syracuse returns this evening
The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its 17th annual Taste of East Syracuse food festival today, Aug. 2. As always, the event will be held outside the village municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis streets, and it will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
