CNY Ride for Kids raises funds for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

UTICA, NY - Law enforcement agencies across the country hosted a National Night Out Tuesday evening. Including one right here in Utica. The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, joined forces to host the event at the Parkway Rec Center. It gives residents an opportunity to get a close up look at some of the tools officers use to not only combat crime, but also aid in search and rescue operations.

UTICA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO