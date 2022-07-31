ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Former Tiger waived by NFL team

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

A former Clemson Tiger was waived by an NFL team this weekend.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday they have waived tight end Naz Bohannon, the former Clemson basketball player.

Bohannon, who played hoops for the Tigers last season, was signed by the Jaguars in May after being invited to rookie minicamp with the team. He met with teams at Clemson Football’s Pro Day and made himself eligible for the NFL Draft but went undrafted, though that was hardly unexpected, as he hadn’t played football since his senior year at Lorain (Ohio) High School, where he was a dual-sport athlete.

He chose basketball over football in college and began his career at Youngstown State, where he was a 1,200-point scorer over four seasons before transferring to Clemson. A 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward on the hardwood, Bohannon averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in his lone season with the Tigers. He scored a season-high 13 points against Duke on Jan. 10.

