Someone in Illinois Won the $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot—the Third-Largest Lottery Prize in U.S. History

One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
What Happens If No One Claims the Mega Millions Jackpot?
Everyone knows by now that the winner of the almost $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was a single ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill. However, there is still no word on the lucky winner. What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions?. Article continues...
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
buzzfeednews.com
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
A Virginia man won $250,000 after he used numbers that he saw in his dream to play the lottery
A Virginia man won $250,000 after using numbers he saw in his dream to play the lottery. Alonzo Coleman purchased the ticket from a convenience store in June. "It was hard to believe!" Coleman told lottery officials. A Virginia man won $250,000 by using numbers that he saw in his...
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Mega Millions Had 14.3 Million Winning Tickets, 27 Millionaires on Friday
Five tickets in Florida are worth at least $1 million, but that's not where the grand prize was won.
Mega Millions: Still no winner as jackpot soars to $790 million
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to be elusive, soaring to $790 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 and the Mega Ball number was 16, lottery officials said in a news release. Only two other...
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winners Tuesday. Here's how to play
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is over $1 billion after no one won the top prize Tuesday night. Friday night's drawing is listed at $1.02 billion, making it the third time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. ...
Mega Millions jackpot for Friday drawing is over $1.02 billion — the third-largest ever
After no winner on Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $1.025 billion, the third-largest prize in the game's history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The next drawing is set to take place at 11 p.m. Friday with a cash option of $602.5 million. ...
FOXBusiness
Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now an astounding $790M for Tuesday night's drawing
If a winning number is pulled this coming Tuesday night — on July 26 — someone will be in for an experience of a lifetime, that much is sure. Since there was no top winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot — which was worth $660 million — the next jackpot will now be worth approximately $790 million, according to the Mega Millions website.
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.
Americans race to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets for $1.28 billion jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to $1.28 billion, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The jackpot is fueling big dreams. Adriana Diaz takes a look.
'We haven't heard from the winner yet!': Mega Millions says the winner of $1.37 BILLION prize has NOT come forward and might not even know they scooped the second largest prize in history
The winner of the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is yet to come forward, the director of Illinois's state lottery has confirmed. Mega Millions officials confirmed that a winning ticket for the jackpot was sold in Illinois, but the identity of the winner has yet to be revealed - and may never be.
TMZ.com
Single Mega Millions Winner in Billion Dollar Lottery
Move over Elon Musk ... there's a new billionaire in town after a lottery player from Illinois won a whopping $1.28 billion during Friday night's second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14, but the Illinois lottery has...
