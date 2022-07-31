ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89, son says

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARf9F_0gzjGXwS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47il5B_0gzjGXwS00

(NEXSTAR) – Nichelle Nichols, well known for her role as Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” has died at the age of 89, her son announced on Sunday.

Her son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

“I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Johnson wrote on Nichols’ Facebook page. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

Nichols was born in Robbins, Illinois, in 1932, according to her IMDb page. Legendary composer Duke Ellington “discovered” Nichols and helped her become a singer and dancer. She later turned to acting, and joined Gene Roddenberry’s “Star Trek,” where she played Lt. Uhura from 1966 to 1969.

She often recalled how the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a fan of the show and praised her role and personally encouraged her to stay with the series.

She was one of the first African American actresses to play a role that was treated the same as characters of another race, IMDb says. Nichols also shared the first on-screen kiss between a Black female and white male with “Star Trek” costar William Shatner.

After her time on “Star Trek,” Nichols went on to become a spokesperson for NASA, where she “helped recruit and inspire a new generation of fearless astronauts,” her website reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbnHU_0gzjGXwS00

Her advocacy was impactful for some. Formerly a NASA deputy administrator, Frederick Gregory, now 81, told the Associated Press he once saw an advertisement in which Nichols said “I want you to apply for the NASA program.”

“She was talking to me,” he recounted. The U.S. Air Force pilot would apply and later become the first African American shuttle pilot.

Nichols has been credited for bringing in more than 8,000 applications when she signed on to help NASA recruit more women and people of color. Among those applicants were Sally Ride, the first woman from America to go to space, and Guion Stewart Bluford Jr., the first African American in space, according to USA Today.

More recently, she had a recurring role on television’s “Heroes,” playing the great-aunt of a young boy with mystical powers.

In 2015, Nichols suffered a stroke. Three years later, she was diagnosed with dementia.

Johnson said services will be for family members and her closest friends.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Silver City, NM
State
Illinois State
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols

The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Sally Ride
Person
William Shatner
Person
Duke Ellington
WSAV News 3

Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing mother and daughter

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter last seen on Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department, Za’Nayah Wells, 16, and her daughter, Skyler Wells, 2, were last seen at about 5:00 p.m. July 26 at the 1000 block of E. Gwinnett St. Za’Nayah is described as being 5’4″ […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#African American#Na
WSAV News 3

Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSAV News 3

SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy