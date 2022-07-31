ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Two Democrats seek 41st House District seat

By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
 2 days ago

During Tuesday’s legislative primary election, two candidates are vying for the chance to represent the 41st Ohio House District.

The Democratic candidates on the ballot, Nancy Larson of Sylvania and Colin Flanagan of Oregon, have been campaigning in the newly re-drawn district, which covers Sylvania and North Toledo along the Michigan line and across the Maumee River to the city of Oregon and along the shores of Lake Erie to Reno Beach.

The winner of the Democratic primary Tuesday will face lawyer Joshua Williams, a Republican of Oregon in the Nov. 8 general election. Mr. Williams is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Ms. Larson and Mr. Flanagan have both said they anticipate low voter turnout and voters with whom they have interacted are more in the know about the primary because both campaigns have focused on targeting likely primary voters.

Ms. Larson, 68, has a background in social work and previously ran unsuccessfully against state Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township) in the 2020 election. Having some name recognition from previously running has been a benefit to her campaign, she said.

She said she will fight for abortion rights, gun safety issues, and believes the next two election cycles will be critically important for the health of democracy in Ohio and across the country.

“It is not a democracy when 90 percent of people want gun reform and they don’t do it,” Ms. Larson said. “It’s not a democracy when 65 percent of people want abortion rights in Ohio. We do not have Democratic control of the Statehouse, so I guess my basic message is: This is dire, people. Wake up, because we are barely a functioning democracy.”

A stronger mobilization effort is also imperative in giving Democrats a stronger voice in Columbus, she said.

“Part of it is I’m an activist, part of it is knowing that without a great deal of street activity and people protesting and coming out, that nothing is going to change,” Ms. Larson said. “[Democrats] have lost power because we have not turned out over the last 10 years and [Republicans] have been tightening the noose around their minority rule in Columbus.”

Mr. Flanagan, 22, entered the contest because he wants to advocate for opportunities that will help keep residents from moving out of the Toledo area. He is a law school student, a substitute teacher, and over the past four years has picked up political experience working on various campaigns and as a Statehouse staffer.

“It’s easy to say that I’m in this to become a career politician, not a lot of 22-year-olds run for office,” Mr. Flanagan said. “I’m not in it to be a career politician, I’m in it because I saw my friends leave the state. I’m in it because growing up, I heard people say that all they wanted to do was make it out of here. We’ve got to turn that around.”

Mr. Flanagan said he believes the area needs a strong advocate to ensure Toledo is not being left behind by the state’s other major population centers.

“Ohio has a multi-billion dollar rainy day fund, and when the state is losing congressional representation, when we have to raze more buildings every year in Toledo than private donors are willing to fix up,” he said. “I think it’s raining, and it’s time we put some of that money to use in fixing ourselves back up.”

Heading into the primary, campaign finance reports showed Ms. Larson has the financial advantage, raising $17,575 and spending $14,444. A $3,000 loan gives her $7,384 on hand for the campaign. Mr. Flanagan has raised $9,856 and spent $8,790 for his campaign. He's also loaned himself $1,500, giving him $2,566 on hand.

Early voting for the primary election continues into Monday.

The Blade

The Blade

