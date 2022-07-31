ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NEWS: Five-Star Wide Receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Announces Commitment Date

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAkVf_0gzjGRe600

The Catholic High standout is down to four schools, commitment date announced

Here we go… The moment the entire LSU community has been waiting for as five-star Baton Rouge native Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced his commitment date. The elite wide receiver will announce his college decision on August 6th at 3:06 PM.

The top-five wide receiver in the country has taken visits to LSU, Florida State and Alabama, with the Tigers heavily in the mix. To secure Sampson Jr. would be a huge boost in the right direction for this new coaching staff.

Related: In-State Prospects on the Tigers Radar, Who to Know

Sampson Jr. is right down the road from Death Valley and the Tigers have been pushing for the state’s No. 2 prospect for quite some time. LSU has been recruiting him since Day 1, constantly rooting for him to suit up for the purple and gold.

LSU has all the momentum in this one and would certainly slow down questions regarding Kelly’s ability to recruit in-state. In previous years we have seen the state’s top wideouts go elsewhere, so to keep Sampson Jr. in Baton Rouge would be the cherry on top to an elite 2023 class.

The Tigers currently sit with 17 commitments in their 2023 cycle, headlined by five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown. To pair Brown with Sampson Jr. would create a lethal duo for the foreseeable future.

Related: Tigers Gain Commitment From Big-Time Wide Receiver Jalen Brown

Brown, a vertical threat, is a speedster who uses his quickness to his advantage when separating himself from defenders. Sampson Jr. uses tremendous physicality to fight off the defense and reach the ball at its highest point.

Having two receivers with different, yet similar play styles could put this LSU program in position to have quite the offense down the line.

Sampson Jr. is certainly trending the Tigers way, but it’ll take some work to seal the deal. With a trio of schools coming in hot to lure the Catholic High standout their way, it’ll be interesting to monitor things as his recruitment winds down.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated

Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kelly, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options

New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer

For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern Football moves in ahead of Fall Camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University football team finally arrived at the Bluff ahead of training camp this week. With 19 transfers on the roster, there are plenty of new faces to get acquainted with. For Jason Dumas, a St. James Parish Native, transferring to Southern brings...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

From studying kinesiology to becoming a college softball coach, Perry glad she followed her dreams

Editor's Note: Finding local sports topics over the summer can sometimes be a difficult task, as no one is in school and everyone is preparing for the next season. Fortunately, there are three incredible women from Zachary who are leading major college athletic programs that have a story to tell from when they competed at the collegiate level, paid their dues and now find themselves leading major college athletic programs.
ZACHARY, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brown
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish deputy chosen to sing national anthem at Saints game

A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was selected to sing the national anthem in New Orleans for the Saints home game against the Bengals. First Lieutenant Mike Brooks initially auditioned to sing the anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans. "I guess they like me," Brooks wrote in a...
wbrz.com

Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Catholic#Tigers
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday

A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB. According to WAFB and an airport spokesperson, a passenger onboard the American Airlines flight had a medical issue at the time of the emergency landing. Once landed, the passenger was conscious and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
566
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy