England 2-1 Germany: Women's Euro 2022 Final Highlights - Watch All The Wembley Goals

Watch Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly become England legends at Wembley.

Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly became England legends at Wembley on Sunday.

They scored the goals which saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Highlights: England 2-1 Germany

England Women had never won a major tournament despite entering five World Cups and eight Euros before this summer's headline event.

But this is the best Lionesses team there has ever been and they were were thoroughly deserving of their victory over eight-time European champions Germany.

It wasn't easy though. Germany had only conceded once in their first five games in the tournament and that was a freak own goal against France.

So England knew that it might take something special to score at Wembley. Step forward Manchester United star Toone.

With 62 minutes on the clock, Toone timed her run to perfection and latched onto a long-range Keira Walsh through pass.

The run was good. The finish was out of this world.

After a deft first touch got the ball under control, Toone lifted a perfect lob over Germany keeper Merle Frohms with her second touch.

Germany hit back in the 79th minute when Bayern Munich midfielder Lina Magull finished clinically from a Tabea Wassmuth cross at the end of a sweeping team move.

The winning goal came in extra time. It was far from the prettiest goal of the tournament but Manchester City forward Kelly did excellently to shield the ball with her body before poking home inside a busy six-yard box.

Kelly's joy was unconfined and she was shown a yellow card for removing her shirt in celebration.

Chloe Kelly pictured scoring the goal that won UEFA Women's Euro 2022 for England IMAGO/PA Images/Danny Lawson