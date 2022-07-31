ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England 2-1 Germany: Women's Euro 2022 Final Highlights - Watch All The Wembley Goals

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnrHP_0gzjGH4400

Watch Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly become England legends at Wembley.

Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly became England legends at Wembley on Sunday.

They scored the goals which saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Highlights: England 2-1 Germany

England Women had never won a major tournament despite entering five World Cups and eight Euros before this summer's headline event.

But this is the best Lionesses team there has ever been and they were were thoroughly deserving of their victory over eight-time European champions Germany.

It wasn't easy though. Germany had only conceded once in their first five games in the tournament and that was a freak own goal against France.

So England knew that it might take something special to score at Wembley. Step forward Manchester United star Toone.

With 62 minutes on the clock, Toone timed her run to perfection and latched onto a long-range Keira Walsh through pass.

The run was good. The finish was out of this world.

After a deft first touch got the ball under control, Toone lifted a perfect lob over Germany keeper Merle Frohms with her second touch.

Germany hit back in the 79th minute when Bayern Munich midfielder Lina Magull finished clinically from a Tabea Wassmuth cross at the end of a sweeping team move.

The winning goal came in extra time. It was far from the prettiest goal of the tournament but Manchester City forward Kelly did excellently to shield the ball with her body before poking home inside a busy six-yard box.

Kelly's joy was unconfined and she was shown a yellow card for removing her shirt in celebration.

SEE ALSO: Beth Mead Wins UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Golden Boot Ahead Of Alexandra Popp

Chloe Kelly pictured scoring the goal that won UEFA Women's Euro 2022 for England

IMAGO/PA Images/Danny Lawson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0c3U_0gzjGH4400
Kelly pictured celebrating her famous goal in the final at Wembley Stadium

IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Merle Frohms
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Lina Magull
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wembley#Uefa Women S Euro 2022#European#Bayern Munich
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday

An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
WORLD
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy