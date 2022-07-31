ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jill Scott becomes viral sensation after cameras catch her yelling "f**k off" during Euros final

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Jill Scott has become a viral star after cameras caught her expletive rant at a German player during the Euro 2022 final.

The most experienced player in the England squad, who was the only person to play in the Lionesses' team in the 2009 final where they also played Germany, was a late substitute in the game and made an immediate impact.

After a clash with Germany and Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann, Scott shot back up off the grass and let her know what she thought of the challenge.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Although you couldn't hear what she was saying it didn't take a lip reader to understand what she was saying. We believe it was something along the lines of "F**k off, you f**king prick."

It was so obvious that even the BBC commentators had to apologise for what Scott said but it didn't stop viewers at home from finding it hilarious and instantly turned Scott into an even bigger star than she already was.









Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Ying Yang Twins Rapper D-Roc Collapses Onstage During Vanilla Ice Concert In Missouri

Springfield, MO – Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc was mid-set at a show in Springfield, Missouri when he suddenly collapsed, prompting security to carry him off stage. No explanation has been given as to why the rapper collapsed at the Springfield, Missouri performance on Sunday (July 31). It’s also unclear if he was taken to the hospital or remained on-site to get medical care.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Indy100

Jill Scott solidified herself as a legend by interviewing the Euro trophy during the Lionesses' celebrations

England's Jill Scott has firmly cemented herself as a national treasure during the Lionesses' victory celebrations in Trafalgar Square on Monday by interviewing the trophy. The experienced midfielder had already become a genuine legend of the game after cameras caught her yelling '"f**k off, f**king p**ck" after clashing with Germany's Sydney Lohmann in the closing moments of the 90 minutes. If you didn't already love her enough after that viral moment then her antics at the team's celebrations in Trafalgar Square should solidify her as an absolute legend of the English game. As the rest of her teammates dance to...
WORLD
Indy100

The best reactions and memes as England's Lionesses make history

England women have won the nation's first international football tournament since 1966 having been forced into extra time against Germany at Wembley in the final of the 2022 Women's European Championships.A record crowd for a European Championships for both women and men watched the game at Wembley where there were 87,192 and they were treated to a true rollercoaster of a football game.Substitute Ella Toone, of Manchester United, opened the scoring with a sublime chip in the second half, after latching on to a smart through ball by Keira Walsh.The roof was lifted off Wembley Stadium following the goal but...
SPORTS
Indy100

Radio 1 are playing 'Sweet Caroline' on the hour every hour today to celebrate England's win

Radio 1 are playing football fan favourite Sweet Caroline on the hour, every hour, to celebrate England's iconic win last night.The radio station will play the Neil Diamond track, which is often blasted out at football matches, after the Lionesses beat Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 2-1 in extra time.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe song has featured heavily in celebrations already. When the match ended, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal started singing it in a post-match interview before running off with the microphone.DJ Greg James confirmed that the station would be playing the song...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Thompson
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Sydney Lohmann
Indy100

Spice Girls fans want to 'throw up' after Geri Horner celebrates with Nadine Dorries at the Euro 2022 final

Geri Horner and Nadine Dorries posed at the Euro 2022 final together and people weren't happy.The Spice Girls member was pictured with the culture secretary hugging in celebration after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in extra time in a tense and exciting match.Sarina Wiegman's side took the lead in the second half thanks to an amazing chip from Manchester United's Ella Toone but Germany managed to equalise shortly afterwards to take the game to extra-time.The game was eventually won when Manchester City striker Chloe Kelly prodded the ball home which ignited delirious scenes in Wembley and around the country. Sign...
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kelis Claims Pharrell Sampled Her Single For Beyoncé Out Of Spite: 'This Was A Direct Hit'

Kelis is accusing Pharrell Williams of stealing a sample of her 2000 single “Get Along With You” for the new Beyoncé song “Energy” out of spite. Her relationship with the Neptunes producer soured in the early aughts after she says he “swindled” her out of her music. On Thursday night (July 28), the “Milkshake” rapper headed to Instagram to further explain why she’s so frustrated by the situation in two separate videos.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'

The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
MUSIC
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
105.5 The Fan

Diddy’s Mom Interrupts His Instagram Live to Voice Her Distaste for Mase – Watch

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, recently interrupted her son's Instagram Live video to express her distaste for Ma$e. On July 23, Diddy hit up IG Live with a message of gratitude to the artists who contributed to Puff's 1997 debut album, No Way Out, in light of the classic LP's 25th anniversary. While the "Victory" rapper was giving it up to some of the key players of the "Puff Daddy & The Family" era, Diddy's mom cut him off mid-sentence when he mentioned Ma$e, who was once one of the top acts at Bad Boy Entertainment but has since fallen out with the legendary exec.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Brings Concert Security Guard To Tears While Performing 'DAMN.' Single 'LOVE.'

Houston, TX – Kendrick Lamar has been back on the tour circuit since dropping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album. During a performance in Houston on Friday (July 22), a venue security guard was moved to tears as K. Dot performed the 2017 DAMN single “LOVE.” In a video shared to social media, the man stands on the side of the stage wiping tears away as he raps the lyrics.
HOUSTON, TX
Indy100

Richard Madeley's interview with England's Chloe Kelly is all kinds of cringe

Richard Madeley has left viewers gritting their teeth after conducting an awkward interview with Lioness Chloe Kelly.Madeley and Kate Garraway interviewed the footballer on Tuesday morning after England's historic win against Germany at the weekend in the Euro 2022 final. Kelly scored the winning goal during extra time, securing victory and appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss it.But after a normal conversation, Madeley left people cringing when he thanked her for her time and called her "Coco"."Chloe, or 'Coco' as I call my daughter Chloe, Coco, thank you very much indeed for coming in," he said, as she smiled...
WORLD
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?

If you’re a social media user, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed recently.Every other video seems to feature him on TikTok and Instagram over the last few weeks, and he’s become one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app – as well as one of the most controversial.But who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?Here’s everything you need to know.Who is Andrew Tate?Tate, 35, is a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

Shania Twain quotes iconic track when congratulating England women on their win

England made history after winning the Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany and the internet has been flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including Shania Twain.It's the first major trophy England has won since 1966, and it took two goals with one of them being scored in extra time to secure the victory in the game at Wembley Stadium that ended 2-1 to the tournament hosts.The country-pop legend, famous for her 90s power anthem such as 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' took Twitter to share her empowering messages for the squad.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"You know...
WORLD
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Clip Of Security Guard Crying During His Set

Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for touching on matters of the heart is one that few artists can rival today. This was exemplified when footage surfaced of a crying security guard at the Big Steppers tour‘s Houston stop. In the clip—which has now racked up millions of views—the guard shed tears while the rapper performed his hit single, “LOVE.”
HOUSTON, TX
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy