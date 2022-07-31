UN Force Admits Deadly Shooting At DR Congo Border Post

www.ibtimes.com
Villagers massacred in western Ethiopia, says state-appointed body
Prime minister Abiy Ahmed blames Oromo Liberation Army but group says government-allied militias behind attacks
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
50 million people in East Africa to face acute food insecurity, experts say
More than 50 million people in the wider East African region are expected to face acute food insecurity this year.
Somalia names former Al-Shabaab spokesperson as cabinet minister
Somalia's prime minister has named former Al-Shabaab group co-founder and spokesperson Muktar Robow as a minister in the country's new cabinet, a move that could either help strengthen the fight against the insurgency or provoke clan clashes.
Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship
Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help
A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
U.S. Played Secret Role in Nigeria Attack That Killed More Than 160 Civilians
The United States played an unacknowledged role in the 2017 bombing of an internally displaced persons’ camp in Nigeria that killed more than 160 civilians, many of them children. A surveillance plane circled above the Rann IDP camp, which housed 43,000 people and was controlled by the Nigerian military,...
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
Female Kurdish commander who ‘saved American lives’ killed by Turkish drone strike
A renowned female commander of the Kurdish opposition forces in Syria, credited by the U.S. military with saving American lives in the battle against ISIS, has been killed by a Turkish drone strike, according to two defense officials. Salwa Yusuk, a deputy commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),...
Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs
July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy
Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
Israel strikes Gaza target in response to rocket fire
The Israeli military attacked what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early Saturday in response to a pair of rocket attacks overnight. The exchange that took place hours after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. The army said...
Biden secures deal on Red Sea islands and Israeli use of Saudi airspace
President Joe Biden has reportedly helped cement an agreement between Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that would resolve a long-standing dispute over a pair of islands in the Red Sea and allow Israeli aircraft to transit through Saudi airspace for the first time in history. According to Axios, the agreement...
Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
U.S. condemns strike in Iraq's northern Dohuk area
July 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned a shelling that killed civilians in the northern Dohuk region of Iraq, the State Department said in a statement. "The killing of civilians is unacceptable, and all states must respect their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians," spokesperson Ned Price said.
Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China
A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
Car bombs, prison massacres and beheadings: Ecuador terrorized by rise in Mexican-led drug trafficking
Once a relatively peaceful neighbor of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has become a battleground for criminal gangs looking to control the drug trafficking trade, analysts and authorities say. The violence is grim and takes multiple forms: car bombs, prison massacres and bodies hanging from bridges have become...
Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march
BANGKOK (AP) — A Japanese video journalist has been detained by security forces in Myanmar while covering a protest against military rule in the country’s largest city, pro-democracy activists said Sunday. Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on Saturday by plainclothes police after a flash protest in Yangon, according to Typ Fone, a leader of the group Yangon Democratic Youth Strike, which organized the rally. Like many activists, he uses a pseudonym for protection against the military authorities. Myanmar’s army seized power in February last year by ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, and has since cracked down hard on dissent. According to a detailed tally compiled by Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 2,138 civilians have been killed by the security forces and 14,917 arrested since the military takeover.
