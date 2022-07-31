ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA Champion, Dies At 88

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jayson Tatum
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball

On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News

Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him. According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Seriously. "Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#Nba Champion#American#Nba Finals Mvp
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell

The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Names NFL's Greatest Running Back Of All-Time

With the NFL season finally here, ESPN had 50 experts, reporters and analysts name the league's greatest player of all time at every position. It's not a surprise to see Tom Brady and Jerry Rice on the list. They're undoubtedly the most accomplished players at their respective positions. When it...
NFL
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
BOSTON, MA
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy