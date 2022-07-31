1 injured, 4 displaced after candle reportedly starts house fire in North Charleston

abcnews4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
counton2.com
Photos: MPFD responds to multiple fires caused by unattended stoves
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant and City of Charleston Fire Departments on Tuesday responded to to multiple reported structure fires caused by unattended stoves. The first happened Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America off of Wingo Way. Crews found a lethargic victim inside a first-floor...
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
counton2.com
BCSO: One person injured in Goose Creek shooting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to BCSO, the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Howe Hall Road and Ruby Ridge Lane. BCSO said that one person was injured in...
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews respond to house fire in Wakendaw in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain a house fire in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in the neighborhood of Wakendaw near Libbys Point. As of 1 p.m., Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments were on the scene working to contain […]
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
abcnews4.com
Boy found 'sweating profusely, in distress' in hot car; mother charged: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after leaving her son in a car without any air conditioning while she shopped at TJ Maxx, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Monday at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to 1812 Sam Rittenberg...
Raleigh News & Observer
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Multiple callers report seeing gunman firing from vehicle on Johns Island: Charleston PD
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting on Johns Island late Monday afternoon. Several people in the area of Brownswood Road reported seeing a person shooting out of a vehicle between 5:45 and 5:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers found shell casings near Brownswood and...
abcnews4.com
Man wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous' after shooting at Colleton County pool hall
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Walterboro man is wanted by authorities after a deadly shooting at a Colleton County pool hall on Saturday. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Shannon Kinard, who is currently being sought for murder. Original Story: Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds at...
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
iheart.com
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a vehicle. At approximately 5:45 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls reporting a person shooting a gun out of a vehicle in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Road and Genesis Road on Johns Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
CPD investigating person shooting out of car on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after multiple people reported seeing someone firing a weapon from a car around 5:45 p.m. Monday. CPD said that witnesses saw the incident in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Boulevard, and Genesis Street. Shell...
counton2.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. club shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at Sure Shots Nightclub located on Sniders Highway around 1:54 a.m. CCFR located a man in the building suffering...
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in poor living conditions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded to […]
Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later
UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
The Post and Courier
Andrews shooting sends one to hospital
ANDREWS — A shooting in Andrews on July 31 sent one victim to the hospital. Kaizon Wright, 21, of Andrews, was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection with the shooting, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The sheriff’s office...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
abcnews4.com
Coast Guard rescues 7 adults, 2 children after boat hits oyster bed near Daufuskie Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued nine people after a boat hit an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island Saturday. A Beaufort County dispatch officer notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 10:16 p.m. about a 20-foot vessel that hit an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water, according to a release.
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
Comments / 0