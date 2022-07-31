Israel PM Urges UN To Dismantle Rights Panel Over 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks

JERUSALEM — Thistles and brown grass blanket a patch of earth in a modern Jerusalem neighborhood likely slated to be part of a new U.S. Embassy. But according to Houston pathologist Dr. Hasan Khalidi, Israel has no right to grant the American government permission to build there. That’s because he believes the 7.5-acre the plot belongs to other Palestinian families like his own.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO