Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

Kentucky flooding improves as heat builds in the central US
Kentucky flooding finally begins to improve Monday as the heat builds in the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
Death Toll in McKinney Fire Zone Rises to 4
Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the...
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are...
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
Flash Flood Watch Monday for Central, Eastern Nevada
A flash flood watch is up until 10pm on Monday for central and eastern Nevada. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast and some will be on the strong side with heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to possible flash flooding under the green areas on the map you see.
Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night
A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
Northern Nevada HOPES Receives $1 Million Donation for LGBTQ+ Patients
Northern Nevada HOPES has received a $1 million donation to expand care and services to the organization’s LGBTQ+ patients. Dr. Barry Frank, a local retired pediatrician, also donated $100,000 to HOPES in 2020 to create the Gender and Sexual Healthcare Clinic to provide gender-affirming care for transgender patients. Frank...
Severe storm threat includes Kentucky as heat in the Northwest shifts east
Severe storm threat includes Kentucky today as hot temperatures in the Northwest continue to shift east. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney,...
