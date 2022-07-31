Missing Adult Alert issued for 75-year-old woman last seen in Fairlawn

www.wkyc.com
Police: Missing woman who used to live in Medina was last heard from in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public for help in the search for a former Medina resident who was last heard from in early June. The date of last contact with Mellissa Dunaway was on June 1, according to the federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Officials...
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
2 arrested in Seven Hills murder
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
Vigil held Monday for two killed in Strongsville car crash
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Shock and sadness has been felt in the Strongsville community since a car accident early Sunday morning that claimed the lives of two former Strongsville High School students. A vigil was held Monday evening at the corner of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive where the crash...
Child struck by vehicle while riding bicycle in Willoughby hit-and-run
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A child was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in a crosswalk in an apparent hit-and-run accident Monday, the Willoughby Police Department said in a Facebook post. The driver has not yet been identified. Police said a white male struck the child with his...
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
Suspect still on the loose after killing Lyndhurst business owner; reward offered for information
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 23-year-old Dailyn Ferguson are hoping for justice after the young entrepreneur was murdered outside his shoe store in Lyndhurst on Mothers’ Day. The shooting happened at DFKickz, located at 5412 Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m. May 8 when Ferguson was shot in...
Cleveland man sentenced for death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Wednesday afternoon. In May, Ronald Hicks pleaded guilty to killing Ryan Mounts on June 11, 2021 at a...
Ohio police fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog
OHIO- Authorities say police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation. Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but he refused to leave the residence. Officers then […]
K-9 home recovering after being stabbed while assisting officers
The Lorain K9 stabbed while police were attempting to serve a warrant Saturday had surgery and is home recovering, according to Elyria Police Chief William Pelko.
Willoughby police look for hit and run driver who struck teenager riding bike
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bike Monday afternoon and police said after the accident the driver fled the scene. Willoughby police said the teenager was hit in the crosswalk at the intersection of Robinhood Dr. and Kilareny Rd. around 5:10 p.m.
Tamara McLoyd found guilty on murder charges in killing of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND — The verdict is in. On Wednesday, a jury determined that 19-year-old Tamara McLoyd, was guilty of multiple murder charges relating to the killing of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek on New Year's Eve. Altogether, McLoyd was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft, having weapons under disability and theft. She was found not guilty of a second aggravated murder charge.
Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
Police hold active shooter training within Westlake elementary school
WESTLAKE, Ohio — Police officers rushed into a Westlake school on Tuesday as they went through several scenarios in which there was an active shooter. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "We tried to make...
OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a one-vehicle crash killed a 55-year-old Canton man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened...
Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
