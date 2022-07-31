ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints prove culture and identity remain fully intact through Week 1 of camp

By Ross Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbNsK_0gzjEGFl00

Through the first week of New Orleans Saints training camp, several important aspect of their 2022 outlook quickly became clear. This is a team that is expecting to compete, they have “Super Bowl aspirations,” as Mark Ingram outlined, and their style of play on offense and defense remains similar to what we’ve seen in recent year. The Saints’ way has not faltered despite massive changes over the last two seasons.

Losing a future hall of fame quarterback and coach in back-to-back years is more than enough to derail an NFL franchise. Many teams go years looking for the next coach of signal caller, entering rebuilds to help generate the resources to undergo the search.

Not New Orleans. General manager Mickey Loomis and the Saints front office out together what was a successful offseason in the face of a major challenge to find their next head coach. After elevating Dennis Allen to the role they’d go on to replace key pieces around their team like OL Terron Armstead and safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins.

With all of the changes in personnel, it’s understandable to ponder how things would change. How the culture and identity of the team would shift with new faces and leaders. The simple answer is: it didn’t.

The New Orleans Saints are a team that is defined by its culture. By its connection from player to player, coach to coach, and organization to community. Several players have commented on the unique relationship between the team and city, Allen has commented on what it means to be the head coach in this town, and Saints fans made their presence felt at the fist open day of practice to cap off the week.

There may be a lot of changes in 2022, new players, new coaches, new roles. But what will not be sacrificed is the culture. The Saints have built their identity off of it and through the first week of camp, it’s clear that won’t be changing any time soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023

Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash. Smolik committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 observations from Day 7 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 7 of camp:. The last time the Bills took the field there was a bit of a fight involving quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. There was another one on Monday involving different players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Bears' depth chart following first week of training camp

The Chicago Bears have wrapped their first full week of training camp practices, which included two padded and five non-padded workouts. While it’s still early into the summer — with preseason set to kick off next week — there has been plenty of developments at some key positions. With starting jobs and roster spots on the line, there are some players who are making a strong case.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Anthony Barr signing hardly impacts Cowboys' cap space, but is big for defense

Whether one agrees with the philosophy or not, and rest assured most Cowboys fans on social media fall in the latter category, one thing is for sure. Dallas executive VP and CEO Stephen Jones fully commits to his philosophy. After years of chasing the big free agent prize such as CB Brandon Carr in 2012, Greg Hardy in 2015 and a failed attempt at Sammy Watkins in 2018, Jones has kept the Cowboys near the cap limit by signing mid-level deals with mid-level free agents. But in 2022, he avoided the Keanu Neal, Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy types and just stacked his chips for another day.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers need a new JUGS machine after 'ridiculous' day of simulated punts

All the issues catching punts during Tuesday’s practice in Green Bay had an explanation: A faulty JUGS machine. Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed his frustration with the important piece of practice equipment – which can be used to shoot footballs in the air to simulate a punt return situation – after being asked about the problems catching punts on Wednesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The secret to his success: Aaron Rodgers credits ayahuasca for his career rejuvenation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a pair of MVP seasons. After the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Rodgers put together one of his best years as a pro, completing 70.7% of his passes for 4,299 yards and a career-high 48 touchdowns. Then this past season he completed another 68.9% of his throws for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns en route to his second-straight MVP.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 7 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears held their second padded practice on Wednesday, which marked their seventh so far this summer. And it was a much better day for the offense. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals counting on improvement from CB Marco Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals have questions at cornerback as they continue training camp. Two spots seem like locks with second-year player Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy. Wilson played extensively as a rookie following the sudden decision to retire by Malcolm Butler last year. Wilson had ups and downs. It has been...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Competitive' Tyrod Taylor preparing to start for Giants if needed

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been around the block a few times. He’s currently with his sixth NFL team and is taking part in his 12th training camp. Over that span, Taylor has played in five different offensive systems, so learning a new language has become second nature to him. It’s also proven incredibly valuable to Daniel Jones and the quarterbacks room.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 players we're watching at Day 8 of Saints training camp

After an event full day at New Orleans Saints training camp on Wednesday the team will retake the field today hoping that calmer heads will prevail. After a brief scuffle led to the removal of offensive lineman Trevor Penning and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, the Saints will head into Thursday’s training camp practice looking to strike a better balance of constructive aggression and competition. While painting will draw our eyes there are a few players that will be watching during today’s session including yesterday’s bigger story with the return of safety Tyrann Mathieu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy