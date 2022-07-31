'In these situations, every second counts': Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead

BORGER, Texas -- A long-lost four-legged family member who was taken from its own home nearly five years ago is about to be reunited with its Texas family. Animal control officials in Borger, Texas, which is more than 600 miles away from Baytown, Texas, where the dog was lost, said a German shepherd named Sheba was located Monday in the town of a little over 12,500 people.

BORGER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO