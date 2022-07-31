ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ayaka Furue wins Women's Scottish Open for 1st LPGA win

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gzjE2yq00

Ayaka Furue of Japan ran off six straight birdies in the middle of her round and rallied from a four-shot deficit with a 10-under 62 to win the Women's Scottish Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title.

A seven-time winner on the Japan LPGA — once as an amateur — Furue became the second rookie to win on the LPGA Tour this year, and she did it in style at Dundonald Links.

Starting the final round four shots behind Celine Boutier of France, the 22-year-old finished the front nine with four straight birdies and added two more to start the back nine. She never let up, playing bogey-free to win by three.

“I was four shots back. I thought it would be difficult to catch the top, good players. But I’m very happy I played good golf and I was able to come out as a winner,” Furue said. “I had the right mindset. I thought I had to go low, and I played very well.”

Boutier was still in good shape until making three bogeys on the back nine for a 69.

“I started making some bogeys and I feel like it’s not easy, playing in the final group. Then obviously when someone just has their day, you just can’t do anything about it really,” she said.

Furue finished at 21-under 267 and won $300,000, along with valuable momentum going into the final major of the year next week in the Women's British Open at Muirfield.

She began to show her full potential late last year on the Japan LPGA when Furue won three tournaments in a four-week stretch and tied for third in the other. Furue finished second on the money list behind Olympic silver-medalist Moni Inami, earned an LPGA card through the qualifying tournament and came into the Women's Scottish Open at No. 30 in the world.

Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea (66) and Cheyenne Knight of the United States (67) tied for third, four shots behind.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand, the 36-hole leader, faded to a 71-71 weekend and tied for fifth.

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs

The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
theScore

Stenson wins LIV Golf Bedminster in league debut

Henrik Stenson has a perfect record since joining LIV Golf. The Swede shot a 2-under 69 on Sunday to win LIV Golf's Bedminster event by two strokes in his first tournament since joining Greg Norman's Saudi-backed league. Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson finished tied for second, two shots back at...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Lpga Tour#1st Lpga#The Japan Lpga#The Lpga Tour#Dundonald Links
Golf Digest

How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson named USA Presidents Cup assistants

Stricker and Simpson join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were previously named assistants. Stenson secures victory on LIV Golf debut | 'I played like a captain!'. Love will captain the USA team and South Africa's Trevor Immelman will lead the International team at Quail Hollow from September 22-25. Stricker,...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title

The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
DETROIT, MI
ABC News

ABC News

768K+
Followers
169K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy