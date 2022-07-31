3 top 2023 recruits Texas football must land over Texas A&M

hookemheadlines.com
A QB1 Decision? Texas' Steve Sarkisian Weighs In On Battle
Steve Sarkisian gives a quick update on the current quarterback battle happening at Texas
saturdaydownsouth.com
Iron Bowl in Austin? Alabama could face kicker with familiar name in Week 2 at Texas
Alabama fans can breathe a sigh of relief. No, another game with the Auburn Tigers isn’t going to happen, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Auburn on the field in the Week 2 game at Texas. Could this Auburn shake things up with a win against...
Five Texas Players Part of College Football America All-Big 12 Team
The five Texas players made the publication’s Preseason Starting Lineup, its version of a preseason all-conference team.
Talented DL Dealyn Evans Commits to Texas AM
The Aggies landed their third commitment of the weekend on Sunday night
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star edge Braylan Shelby sets commitment date
The Texas Longhorns will have a chance to regain some momentum on the recruiting trail this weekend when Friendswood edge Brylan Shelby announces his decision between the Longhorns and the USC Trojans at noon Central on Saturday. The 6’4.5, 235-pounder officially narrowed his choices to Texas and USC in July...
Texas Uniforms Among the Most Iconic in the Nation
The Texas football uniforms remain among the most iconic in college football amid slight upgrades.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
News Channel 25
25 Days of High School Football: Chaparral Bobcats
KILLEEN, Texas — For the first time in more than 20 years, Killeen ISD expanded, opening a new high school campus. This year, the Chaparral Bobcats will try to make an early statement in their first varsity season. Chaparral will be led by former Salado Head Coach Alan Haire,...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers
AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
thedailytexan.com
UT ends informal classes
From eating at restaurants to gathering with friends to in-person classes, activities that shut down for COVID-19 have made their return. But UT’s Informal Classes program, which the University paused at the height of the pandemic, won’t be coming back. UT’s Informal Classes program offered students the opportunity...
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse adding a new $2.5M Central Texas restaurant
Ice house and restaurant on the way to Hays County
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
