Saraya (Paige): I Think Sasha Banks Will Be Back With Triple H In Charge, I'd Love To Wrestle Her

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Spot at WWE SummerSlam
The main event of Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event featured a remarkable last man standing contest between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Most notably, Lesnar arrived in the ring on a tractor. When he lifted the ring in the closing moments of the match, Reigns rolled down onto the floor. Reigns eventually won to keep the title after repeatedly hitting Lesnar with the belt and then piling objects on top of Lesnar to win the match.
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
Roman Reigns Reaches New Impressive WWE Milestone
As the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is still the most prominent figure in the WWE. He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel. He has since defeated wrestlers...
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
Bayley attacks Becky Lynch backstage with a metal chair! | WWE on FOX
Bayley, joined by Io Shirai and Dakota Kai, wasted no time making a statement after their SummerSlam return. The returning superstars took down Becky Lynch backstage during Monday Night Raw as Bianca Belair admitted her respect to The Man in the ring.
Becky Lynch Update, Mick Foley Reflects On Ric Flair's Last Match, Latest BTE | Fight Size
Here's our fight size update for Monday, August 1, 2022. - Becky Lynch was seen holding her shoulder after her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that Becky suffered a separated shoulder and it is currently unclear how much time she will miss. As...
Johnny Gargano On His Storyline With Ciampa: Things Worked Out For Us, We Made The Most Of It
Johnny Gargano says that the theme of his classic storyline with Tommaso Ciampa was things working out for the best. Gargano and Ciampa arrived in WWE NXT together. Initially, they enjoyed plenty of success as the DIY team before they became bitter rivals. They clashed in some unforgettable battles, including the climactic "One Final Beat" match in 2020.
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Have Intergender Matches In IMPACT Wrestling, Names Potential Opponents
Taya Valkyrie wants to mix it up with IMPACT Wrestling's deep roster. Valkyrie, a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, left the company in January 2021, but after a brief run in WWE NXT, she returned in April 2022. She quickly rose up the ranks and captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Rosemary at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Hangman Page Comments On AEW Trios Titles, Says The Young Bucks Have Not Texted Him
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the Trios Championships have been added to the promotion. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out. Teams for the tournament have not been announced. Speaking at GalaxyCon (via All Elite Hub), Hangman Page was asked for his thoughts...
Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels
Dexter Lumis became a featured star in NXT in 2021 when he was involved in a love angle with Indi Hartwell. Lumis worked alongside Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae, producing memorable segment and vignettes as their love story unfolded. It all culminated with a wedding between Lumis and Hartwell...
Rated R Superstar Is Back With A Vengeance, Women's Division Heats Up | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 1, 2022:. - The Rated R Superstar is back and he promises to kill his own creation in The Judgment Day. However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day pulled one over on him and it was Dominik Mysterio being taken out on a stretcher after The Usos beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
Bobby Lashley On Dwight Howard Potentially Joining WWE: I'll Chop Him In Half
Wrestling fans got a big surprise at the WWE tryouts on during SummerSlam week when Dwight Howard showed up, introduced his new character, and cut multiple promos. After the tryouts, Howard said he saw WWE in his future and wanted to become a WWE legend. Bobby Lashley would welcome Howard...
Bryan Danielson Discusses Joining WWE Creative Team, Says He Loves Bruce Prichard
At the end of his tenure in WWE, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) had joined the creative team in a small capacity. Bryan admitted he didn't have a big say, he would just advocate for certain wrestlers, saying they are good and be on television. Speaking to Renee Paquette...
WWE NXT 8/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT for August 2, 2022!. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Report: Dana Warrior No Longer Working In Creative, Still Working Full-Time With WWE
An update on Dana Warrior in WWE. Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's widow has worked with WWE closely ever since her husband passing in 2014. Briefly, Dana Warrior worked as part of the WWE creative team. Now, a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that Dana has not been working for the company in a creative capacity in many months.
