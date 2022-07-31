Bill Russell dies at 88: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson among those reacting to passing of Celtics icon

www.cbssports.com
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Bill Russell's Daughter Account of Racism He Faced Resurfaces
Th NBA legend died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family said.
The Thunder's 7-foot, 195-pound rookie looks like he might 'break.' A leading sports scientist explains why he won't.
Chet Holmgren has one of the most unique bodies in the NBA, but Marcus Elliott of P3 says he's not an injury risk because of his elite mechanics.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on swirling Jaylen Brown trade rumors
With recent rumors about Kevin Durant being swapped for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, it appeared as if Boston’s front office was breaking up the band. However, at his basketball camp on July 3oth, Jayson Tatum seemingly put any potential departures to rest. When asked about whether or not...
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell
The Bulls legend paid his respects to Russell’s legacy, calling him a pioneer: “He paved the way.”
Yardbarker
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Read the Celtics’ statement on Bill Russell’s passing
"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports." The Celtics changed their Twitter photo to a “6” to recognize Bill Russell and released a statement in his honor after the Celtics legend died at age 88 on Sunday. Here’s the message from the...
Here's What LeBron James Just Tweeted On Monday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet on Monday night.
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason
The NBA offseason is in full swing and it is time for some of the world’s best athletes to give their bodies a well-earned rest. This is especially the case with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who are two of the most accomplished NBA players in basketball […] The post Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
Comments / 3