Soccer

Hertha upset in German Cup; Gladbach, Freiburg advance

San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Hertha Berlin’s hopes of reaching the German Cup final in its own stadium were ended in the first round Sunday with a 6-5 loss on penalties at second-division club Eintracht Braunschweig.

Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz’s first game in charge will do little to give fans optimism for the season ahead after the team was almost relegated last season. Hertha needed a playoff win over Hamburger SV to secure Bundesliga survival in May. Including friendlies, the team has now lost its last four games straight under Schwarz, who took over in July after finishing last season with Dynamo Moscow.

Hertha was leading 2-0 in Braunschweig when it conceded two goals to take the game to extra time. It was leading 4-3 in extra time when it conceded late again for penalties. Captain Marvin Plattenhardt and Marc Oliver Kempf both missed their spot kicks.

Hertha’s next game is its Bundesliga opener at city rival Union Berlin on Saturday.

Beaten finalist Freiburg needed extra time to get past second-division club Kaiserslautern 2-1, while Borussia Mönchengladbach enjoyed a 9-1 rout of fifth-tier Oberachern.

Schalke, Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Mainz also progressed Sunday.

FOX Sports

Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Journalist questions where Juventus can get the goals to win the league

Juventus has not signed a new striker, weeks into this summer’s transfer window. This means the Bianconeri plans to rely on the inexperienced Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as their target men in this campaign. For a club that failed to win a single trophy last season with these...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon moves to French side Rennes on loan for the season - with an option for the Ligue 1 outfit to make the Welsh star's move permanent for £17m

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon has joined Rennes on a season loan. The Welsh centre half, 24, only made three Premier League appearances last campaign for Antonio Conte's side and is out of contention for a starting spot. The 28-cap Wales international could make the move permanent for £17million. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DiMarzio: AC Milan cooling on Tanganga, Reguilon

Now that Tottenham is mostly out of acquisition mode and into offload mode, you’d think that we’d be seeing lots of players on the way out the door. That’s proving to be a little more difficult than maybe we all expected, mostly because, unlike Spurs, a lot of European clubs just don’t have a lot of money right now (or like Barcelona are taking out shady payday loans to balance their budget).
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Messi Reached an Impressive Feat After Once Again Scoring in a Final

There are not many players in world football today who have continually delivered in finals as much as Lionel Messi has done so over the years. Just a month removed from recording a pair of assists in the Argentina national team’s 2022 Finalissima contest against Italy, Messi once again put out a keen performance in a final.
SOCCER
theScore

Neymar, Messi secure French Super Cup for PSG on Galtier's debut

Tel Aviv, July 31, 2022 (AFP) - Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi also on target as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 4-0 in the Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv on Sunday in new coach Christophe Galtier's first competitive match in charge. After an underwhelming first season in French football, Messi...
SOCCER
