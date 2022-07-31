ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers’ Market; suspect in custody

By Travis Schlepp, Marc Sternfield, with additional reporting by Alexis Torres, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Gunshots rang out at the Hollywood Farmers’ Market Sunday morning and a man was taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement.

Around 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles police received reports of a man with a handgun who had fired “multiple rounds” from a balcony on Cosmo Street. Police responded and found no gunshot victims at the scene.

Around 9:20 a.m., police said there was an active standoff underway with the unidentified suspect who was throwing rocks and other items from the apartment balcony.

Police later confirmed that an LAPD SWAT team was called to the scene after the man barricaded himself inside the apartment. Multiple officers with long guns and body armor could be seen in the area while police attempted to get the suspect to surrender.

By around 11:45 a.m., police confirmed that the suspected gunman was taken into custody.

LAPD officials confirmed that the man had in fact been firing a gun Sunday morning, but it’s unclear how many shots were fired. No injuries were reported during the initial shooting or in the ensuing standoff, police said.

The Hollywood Farmers’ Market was closed for the investigation.

Farmers’ Market organizers posted a statement on Facebook that said in part, “We’re glad our staff and vendors are OK.” Shoppers were encouraged to visit a different farmers’ market location.

