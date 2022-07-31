ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Which states buy the most American cars?

By iSeeCars, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0PeY_0gzjD8JP00

( iSeeCars ) – Buying an American car has long been considered an act of patriotism, although the definition of buying American has become increasingly blurred. There are cars with American nameplates like Buick that are manufactured overseas, while some Volkswagens and Toyotas are assembled in the United States. However, buying a domestic brand versus a foreign one can still signal a sense of pride among proud Americans, even if being made in America isn’t exclusive to American brands.

To determine which states favor domestic auto brands, iSeeCars analyzed 10.9 million car sales to rank each state by their percentage share of cars with domestic nameplates.

States with the Most American Vehicles
Rank State % American
1 Michigan 77.8%
2 Wyoming 70.2%
3 South Dakota 69.7%
4 North Dakota 69.6%
5 Iowa 66.9%
6 Montana 64.3%
7 Nebraska 61.4%
8 Wisconsin 60.8%
9 Kansas 60.6%
10 Oklahoma 60.2%
11 Alaska 59.7%
12 West Virginia 59.0%
13 Missouri 58.5%
14 Indiana 58.3%
15 Kentucky 56.3%
16 Minnesota 56.1%
17 Arkansas 56.1%
18 Idaho 55.6%
19 New Mexico 54.5%
20 Ohio 54.3%
21 Maine 52.7%
22 Louisiana 51.8%
23 Illinois 50.5%
24 Texas 47.7%
25 Delaware 47.6%
26 Mississippi 47.4%
27 Tennessee 47.2%
28 Alabama 46.0%
29 Vermont 45.8%
National Average 45.6%
30 South Carolina 45.5%
31 Utah 45.3%
32 Pennsylvania 45.3%
33 Colorado 45.1%
34 North Carolina 44.0%
35 Arizona 43.8%
36 Georgia 43.1%
37 New Hampshire 42.6%
38 Nevada 41.0%
39 New York 40.7%
40 Virginia 40.6%
41 Washington 40.2%
42 Oregon 38.1%
43 Rhode Island 38.0%
44 Florida 37.0%
45 Maryland 36.3%
46 Massachusetts 33.8%
47 New Jersey 32.3%
48 California 31.0%
49 Connecticut 30.2%
50 Hawaii 25.9%
  • Michigan, home of the “Motor City” and headquarters of the Big Three automakers buys the most American vehicles, comprising 77.8 percent of the state’s vehicle share.
  • Of the top 10 states with the most American brand cars, seven are in the Midwest, two are in the Rocky Mountain region, and one s in the Southwest.
  • The state with the fewest American brand vehicles is Hawaii, a state which favors Japanese vehicles likely due to the highly diverse population.
  • The 10 states with the lowest proportion of American brand cars are coastal states.

While American cars were once perceived to be inferior to their foreign rivals, today’s American vehicles have caught up to their foreign counterparts in quality and reliability. In fact, many American vehicles made our list of the longest lasting cars , and American pickups are among the most popular cars in the country. Whether you want a dependable truck, an electric vehicle with cutting-edge technology, or even a luxe SUV, there is an American vehicle to suit your needs.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 10.9 million used cars from model years 2017 – 2021 sold from July 2021 through June 2022. The number of cars from American automakers was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

This article, Which States Buy the Most American Cars? originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Abused girlfriend whispers ‘help me’ to police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present. Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal, the victim’s boyfriend. Police told Neal that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Brandon High School football player dies during practice

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1. The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north side of […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
WJTV 12

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Used Cars#Coastal States#American Patriotism#Business Industry#Linus Business#Buick#Toyotas#Americans#Iseecars#New Hampshire
WJTV 12

Man accused of trafficking drugs in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on Monday after Lamar County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. Deputies said the search warrant was in relation to two separate overdoses with a few minutes of each other. Deputies were able to revive both individuals after administering multiple doses of Naxolone HCL […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman turns herself in for Fast Stop shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1. The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28. Officials with the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 teens killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning. The crash happened on Gus Green Road around 4:00 a.m. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Specialty vehicle manufacturing facility to open in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The $15.9 million project is expected to create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two former Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced two women, who are former employees with the City of Natchez, were indicted for embezzlement. Special agents delivered demand letters to Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon. According to White, Fortenberry and Dillon have been accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm causes flash flooding along Canton roads

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A storm moved through the City of Canton Tuesday morning and caused flash flooding in the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flooding Warning for Madison County until 10:30 a.m. According to officials, between 2.5 inches and 4.5 inches of rain fell in the city. The […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy