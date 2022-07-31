www.cdcgamingreports.com
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'
Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)
You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
Shakira's Team Blasts Spanish Government Amid $14m Tax Case
"Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process," a spokesperson for the singer told "Metro" as she faces trial.
Oakland A's in Talks for Las Vegas Strip Stadium Near Iconic Casino
For decades every professional sports league treated gambling, and by extension Las Vegas, as some sort of demon that might bring their sport down. Broadcasters never talked about things like point spreads or favorites ignoring what was a multi-billion dollar industry that just happened to be mostly illegal. Now, since...
Tinashe Has It All Under Control
It’s 11:30 p.m. on a recent Friday, and hundreds of fans are weaving across a parking lot outside the Brooklyn Mirage, rocking crochet tops, satin mini dresses, harnesses, chaps, and merchandise marked with a distinctive “333” logo. To get into the venue faster, some hop over the barricades separating the VIP section from general entry. A trio of young people in skin-tight mesh and neon vests hug at the ticket booth, one telling the other: “I’m glad I came. It’s been hard, but I’m ready to let loose.”
Chris Brown Defends Alleged $1K Meet & Greet Package: ‘I’ma Go All Out For My Fans’
Chris Brown has defended his meet and greet packages after their alleged $1,000 price tag caused a stir on social media. Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (August 1) to justify the VIP passes and the type of photos he takes with fans, while calling out other artists for not taking the time to meet their supporters.
'All for it' or 'distasteful'? Fans of the late icon Selena weigh in on a new, remixed single.
Nearly 30 years since her tragic death, the family of the enduring Latina pop icon Selena released a new single, a remix of a 1987 song that's part of an upcoming posthumous album, “Moonchild Mixes.”. As expected, the song’s release and the coming album have elicited strong responses —...
Plenty Of Supercars Have Montana License Plates
Bloomberg recently ran an article about why so many supercars have Montana license plates, putting the article behind a paywall in hopes automotive enthusiasts would shell out for a subscription. The thing is the topic has been discussed before and while it’s certainly something interesting, Bloomberg is hardly the only one covering it. To help our readers decide if they need to jump on this trend, we’ve decided to shed even more light on a “legal loophole” some have decided to use.
Britney Spears Says Celeb Guests at Her Wedding Were a 'Surprise'
She also thanked Selena Gomez for "telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!!"
With a New Home and New Look, Gunther Is an Emerging Star
The man formerly known as Walter is preparing for his main-roster WWE breakout.
Demi Lovato Updates Pronouns to Include She/Her: ‘I’m Such a Fluid Person’
Demi Lovato shared an update about her pronouns during a recent podcast appearance. The "Sorry Not Sorry" hit-maker identifies using she/her pronouns again. Her bio on Instagram currently lists her pronouns as they/them/she/her. Out noted that fans first took notice of her updated pronouns in late April. More recently, Lovato opened up about the decision during an interview on Spout podcast.
At a Nevada Gas Station, Charles Koch Aims to Remind Voters of the Good Ol’ Days
The billionaire paid for 250 people to fill up at $2.38 per gallon, the price when Joe Biden became President.
Comments / 1