1 Year Later: Friends and family remember man, 12-year-old killed in Waterboro crash

Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
WGME
Mother still critical after Standish crash; 2-year-old daughter seriously hurt
STANDISH (WGME) -- A mother is fighting for her life and her 2-year-old daughter is seriously hurt following Wednesday’s head-on crash in Standish between a Volvo and a dump truck. The crash happened on Route 113 near the intersection with Route 25. Deputies say the 32-year-old mother was driving...
Mother, 2 young sons shot to death in Northfield, NH home identified
NORTHFIELD, NH – A mother and her two young sons were found shot to death in a home in Northfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday. They have been identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.The Chief Medical Examiner said they each died of single gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.Investigators were called to the home on Wethersfield Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word if any arrests have been made. The state Attorney General's office said investigators, "have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public."The investigation remains active and ongoing.The Attorney General's office said, "additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision
A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough. Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died...
Police identify man who died in Southport crash
Police have identified the man who died in a car crash on July 27 in Southport. James T. Pener, 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was driving a Tesla sedan at the time of the crash and was the only person in the vehicle at the time, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.
WGME
Lightning strike causes deadly fire in New Hampshire
SANDWICH, NH (WGME) -- A lightning strike led to a fire that killed an elderly woman in New Hampshire Thursday night. Firefighters say it happened in Sandwich just before 11 p.m. Crews say they found the home in flames when they arrived. Friday, they announced that a lightning strike was...
WGME
Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
WGME
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
WGME
8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
N.H. AG: Murders of Northfield mom and two sons, not random
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — In NH, authorities say this week’s murder of a young Northfield mother and her two sons was not random. On Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:30, police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, inside their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive.
WMUR.com
Homeowner burned in garage fire in Bartlett
BARTLETT, N.H. — A homeowner was burned trying to extinguish a fire on his property in Bartlett on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a garage on Route 302 just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Bartlett fire chief said about 40 firefighters from six towns helped put out the...
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
WMTW
Maine's largest police force hires new officers, but still faces shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — Many police and fire departments in Maine continue to struggle with staffing shortages, but in Portland, there is some good news. Portland Police held a ceremony Friday morning to swear in four new officers. The department has had 23 open positions for months. The department would be fully staffed with 158 officers.
Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant. Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the...
newscentermaine.com
Brush fire in Harpswell difficult to contain
The location of the fire at Cundy's Harbor is making efforts to extinguish it difficult. Airboats and helicopters are being used.
Massachusetts couple arrested after armed robbery, car chase, hostage situation in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts couple were arrested in New Hampshire Monday morning following several incidents throughout the town.
WGME
Scarborough volunteer firefighter honored for 65 years of service
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- While fire departments statewide struggle to find and keep volunteers, one volunteer in Scarborough is holding strong. Captain Bruce Bell has served as a volunteer firefighter for 65 years. Wednesday, the Scarborough Fire Department surprised him to thank him for his service with a "push-in" ceremony, where...
