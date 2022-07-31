How to Get Started With the Calendar App on Your iPhone or iPad

www.makeuseof.com
What Is Apple's Lost Mode?
Apple has made many improvements to keep your iPhone and your information as safe as possible, including Lost Mode. This feature can help you protect your iPhone from anyone, even if you lose it or someone takes it from you. Keep reading to find out more about Apple's Lost Mode.
How to Fix the GeForce Now Error Code 0x0000F004 on Windows
Nvidia GeForce Now is a fantastic and cost-effective way to get into cloud gaming, but many users are experiencing the 0X0000F004 error when they try to launch the cloud gaming service. There are a few reasons why this error appears, so let's break down the different causes and how to fix them.
Broken Your Samsung Galaxy Screen? You Can Now Repair It (and Other Things) Yourself
Samsung and iFixit have teamed up to launch a self-repair program that will enable you to order the parts and tools needed to fix your Samsung Galaxy phone at home. The program has begun in the US, enabling you to repair your screen, back cover, and charging port, with more options on their way soon.
8 Essential Tips for Setting Up a OnePlus Phone
The fresh smell of new technology is captivating and the elation when you unbox a new phone is otherworldly. The accessory-packed unboxing experience of OnePlus phones puts their excitement factor near the top in the industry. Fortunately, that’s not where the good things end when you purchase a phone from OnePlus.
How to Format Text in Google Forms
With Google Forms, you can enhance your form's usability through various text formatting options. You can bold, italicize, and underline your text, along with changing the font and text size. You can also add links, numbered lists, and bullet points. In this guide, we're going to show you everything you...
How to Block Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge on Desktop and Mobile
When visiting a website, do pop-up windows clutter the content? Do you find it distracting to see countless advertisements, offers, or spam messages in pop-ups every few seconds? If yes, don't fret!. In this article, we will show you how to enable Microsoft Edge's built-in pop-up blocker to get rid...
8 Creative Ways to Upgrade or Build a Calculator
While every smartphone has a calculator, the old-fashioned electronic calculator is going nowhere. It's still widely used in schools and, like most gadgets in this era, has evolved to include some more powerful computing features. However, unlike back in the day, the bench calculator is now easier to access, and...
5 Empowering Microsoft Narrator Alternatives for Visually Impaired Windows Users
Built into the Windows OS, the screen reader Narrator is a big help to visually impaired users. However, you or a visually challenged loved one may not be finding the Narrator adequate for your needs. Or maybe, you just don't like its voices. But there are some good alternatives to...
How to Add and Customize Tiles on a Wear OS Smartwatch
Customizing your Wear OS smartwatch is easy, but there are a few things you need to keep in mind in order to make the most of it. You can rely on a selection of apps, Tiles, and watch faces to personalize your experience. In this guide, we'll walk you through...
What Is 1GB of Data and What Does It Get You?
The world runs on smartphones, and smartphones run on data. Years ago, mobile data was a pricey feature that most people avoided using at all costs. But today, being able to get online and stay updated wherever you go is a necessity. People are using more mobile data than ever, and usage is only expected to go up from here.
What Is Bun.js and Why Is the JavaScript Community Excited About It?
Getting new frameworks and libraries all the time is something JavaScript is famous for. In July 2022 the ecosystem welcomed a new member: Bun.js. Here, we'll take a look at Bun.js and see how it affects the wider JavaScript ecosystem. What Is Bun.js?. Bun is defined as "a fast all-in-one...
What Is F-Droid, and Can It Replace the Google Play Store?
When people think of an app store on Android, most think of Google Play. It comes preinstalled on the vast majority of Android devices. But if you don't want to make your bed with Google, you want to preserve your privacy, or you want to stick to free and open-source software, then there is another source that comes to mind: F-Droid. Can F-Droid serve as your primary way to download Android apps? For a growing number of us, the answer is yes!
How to Change Your Amazon Account to a Different Email
When you change your email address, you need to remember to update all of your online accounts. One of the most important accounts to consider is Amazon so that you continue to receive offers, order updates, and other important information. We're going to show you how to change your Amazon...
How to Stop iPhone Notes Syncing to iCloud for Better Privacy
Many of use make notes on our iPhones for plenty of different reasons: making checklists, quickly jotting down notes and numbers, or writing down something personal. More often than not, we’d probably prefer our notes remain private and inaccessible to other people. One way to achieve this is by...
How to Color-Code Your Tracks in Logic Pro X (and Why You Should)
Professional Logic Pro sessions often have color-coded tracks that look amazing. Besides looking cool, there are several important reasons why you might want to do this, including grouping instruments together, or distinguishing between multiple takes. The color palette in Logic Pro will give you a huge selection of colors to...
OPPO Reno8 Pro: Fall in Love With Your Smartphone Again
With its reflective body, strong performance, and flexibility for games, the OPPO Reno8 Pro has everything you would want in a top-end phone for a mid-range price. And perhaps more importantly, it’s so pleasant and simple to use that you might even fall in love with the OPPO Reno8 Pro.
What Are the Most Secure Blockchain Smartphones?
Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become incredibly popular in several different industries. Blockchains have the ability to store data securely and transparently and have now even been introduced to the smartphone industry in the form of blockchain smartphones. But what is a blockchain smartphone, should you buy...
8 Ways to Make Your Apple Watch More Private
If you feel it's a little too easy for people to access your information on your Apple Watch, you're not the only one. Fortunately, Apple knows this, which is why the company gave the Apple Watch a lot of different features to make it more secure. These are some of...
How to Fix Registry Errors on Windows 11
Your Windows Registry is a hierarchical database of files that stores all the critical information about your Windows operating system. The data includes everything from user settings, low-level settings, and other options that make your software and hardware tick. So naturally, when something goes off with an important aspect like...
How To Enable or Disable Edge Clarity Boost In Windows
Microsoft Edge's Clarity Boost feature is designed to enhance playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Edge. The feature helps enhance the graphical fidelity of the game stream, but not only is it exclusively on Edge, but it comes disabled by default. If you want to give it...
