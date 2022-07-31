How to Get Started With the Calendar App on Your iPhone or iPad

When people think of an app store on Android, most think of Google Play. It comes preinstalled on the vast majority of Android devices. But if you don't want to make your bed with Google, you want to preserve your privacy, or you want to stick to free and open-source software, then there is another source that comes to mind: F-Droid. Can F-Droid serve as your primary way to download Android apps? For a growing number of us, the answer is yes!

