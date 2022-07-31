Alabama man found dead in Florida prison cell after enticing minor conviction

Alabama poet laureate Ashley Jones has been awarded $50,000 to support her public poetry projects. The Academy of American Poets has announced that it is awarding a combined total of $1.1 million to its 2022 cohort of Poet Laureate Fellows. The fellowship, which launched in 2019 in partnership with the Mellon Foundation, awards $50,000 to 22 poet laureates around the nation who have “made positive contributions to their communities in these roles and beyond,” according to a press release from the Academy.

