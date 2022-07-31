Alabama man found dead in Florida prison cell after enticing minor conviction

www.al.com
Alabama man pleads guilty to shooting police K9, gun charge
An Alabama man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Mississippi to shooting a police K9 as well as illegal possession of a firearm. Richard J. McGuire, 44 of Mobile, entered the guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. McGuire pleaded guilty to “animal crushing” – causing serious bodily...
Alabama man arrested in Florida for allegedly pointing gun at pregnant woman, her child
An Alabama man was arrested in Florida after he allegedly pointed a gun at a pregnant woman and her child, according to jail records. John Clarke, 24, of Irvington in Mobile County, was arrested in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Friday and charged with aggravated battery-domestic violence, aggravated assault with a weapon and cruelty toward a child, records showed.
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial
State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
126 pounds of cocaine worth $2 million washes up in Florida
A total of 126 pounds of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys on Friday and over the weekend in three different places, according to local and federal authorities. One of the loads weighed 71.6 pounds. The drugs were found in the mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums in the Upper Keys community of Tavernier, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders
One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
McCalla deaths of skeet shooting champion and wife were murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says
The deaths of a former world champion skeet shooter and his wife in western Jefferson County were a murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday. Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis “Grant” Hulgan, 68, were found dead in their McCalla home Sunday night. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. at their home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road.
14-year-old girl charged in shooting death of teen boy in south Alabama
A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the shooting death of a male teen in south Alabama. The girl is charged with manslaughter in the Tuesday death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
Alabama’s 25 best suburbs
2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
Politics, more Games, loose kangaroo: Down in Alabama
Both of Alabama’s U.S. Senators voted against the PACT Act. The Alabama state Republican executive committee might vote on a resolution on closing the state’s primaries. The Birmingham City Council made a financial commitment to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. Another kangaroo has been reportedly on...
Alabama electronic voting machine lawsuit set for Montgomery court hearing
A Montgomery judge has scheduled a hearing for August 30 on the state attorney general’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard and others alleging that Alabama’s electronic vote-counting machines are susceptible to hacking and should not be used in the election in November.
42-year-old man shot to death in McCalla neighborhood
An overnight shooting in western Jefferson County left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Thomas Allen Everett. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded after receiving a 911 call from neighbors reporting a man had been shot.
Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones awarded $50,000 grant from the Academy of American Poets
Alabama poet laureate Ashley Jones has been awarded $50,000 to support her public poetry projects. The Academy of American Poets has announced that it is awarding a combined total of $1.1 million to its 2022 cohort of Poet Laureate Fellows. The fellowship, which launched in 2019 in partnership with the Mellon Foundation, awards $50,000 to 22 poet laureates around the nation who have “made positive contributions to their communities in these roles and beyond,” according to a press release from the Academy.
Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs
Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama with gun, marijuana, police say
Former Alabama football standout Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama over the weekend on gun and drug charges. The 33-year-old McClain, also a former NFL linebacker, was taken into custody Saturday night by the Moulton Police Department. According to Capt. Russell Graham, an officer spotted a white Mercedes traveling southbound...
Georgia residents can claim embryos as dependents on state taxes, get $3,000 for each unborn child
Georgia residents can now get a $3,000 tax credit for embryos when they claim an unborn child as a dependent on their state taxes. The state’s revenue department made the announcement Monday. “In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noncommittal on GOP proposal for closed primary
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not take a position when asked today about the state Republican Party’s plans to vote on a resolution supporting a closed primary system in Alabama. Ivey was asked about the issue after taking part in a groundbreaking for the expansion of the James Hardie...
Husband, wife found dead from gunshot wounds inside west Jefferson County home
A husband and wife and were found dead inside their McCalla home Sunday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis Grant Hulgan, 68. Both were dead from gunshot wounds. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. Sunday at their home in...
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
