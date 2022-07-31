ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AL

Alabama man found dead in Florida prison cell after enticing minor conviction

By Greg Garrison
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama man pleads guilty to shooting police K9, gun charge

An Alabama man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Mississippi to shooting a police K9 as well as illegal possession of a firearm. Richard J. McGuire, 44 of Mobile, entered the guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. McGuire pleaded guilty to “animal crushing” – causing serious bodily...
MOSS POINT, MS
AL.com

Alabama man arrested in Florida for allegedly pointing gun at pregnant woman, her child

An Alabama man was arrested in Florida after he allegedly pointed a gun at a pregnant woman and her child, according to jail records. John Clarke, 24, of Irvington in Mobile County, was arrested in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Friday and charged with aggravated battery-domestic violence, aggravated assault with a weapon and cruelty toward a child, records showed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial

State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cottonwood, AL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Marianna, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Marianna, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
AL.com

126 pounds of cocaine worth $2 million washes up in Florida

A total of 126 pounds of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys on Friday and over the weekend in three different places, according to local and federal authorities. One of the loads weighed 71.6 pounds. The drugs were found in the mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums in the Upper Keys community of Tavernier, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
AL.com

Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders

One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Cell#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Wjhg Tv
AL.com

Alabama’s 25 best suburbs

2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Politics, more Games, loose kangaroo: Down in Alabama

Both of Alabama’s U.S. Senators voted against the PACT Act. The Alabama state Republican executive committee might vote on a resolution on closing the state’s primaries. The Birmingham City Council made a financial commitment to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. Another kangaroo has been reportedly on...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

42-year-old man shot to death in McCalla neighborhood

An overnight shooting in western Jefferson County left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Thomas Allen Everett. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded after receiving a 911 call from neighbors reporting a man had been shot.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones awarded $50,000 grant from the Academy of American Poets

Alabama poet laureate Ashley Jones has been awarded $50,000 to support her public poetry projects. The Academy of American Poets has announced that it is awarding a combined total of $1.1 million to its 2022 cohort of Poet Laureate Fellows. The fellowship, which launched in 2019 in partnership with the Mellon Foundation, awards $50,000 to 22 poet laureates around the nation who have “made positive contributions to their communities in these roles and beyond,” according to a press release from the Academy.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs

Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama with gun, marijuana, police say

Former Alabama football standout Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama over the weekend on gun and drug charges. The 33-year-old McClain, also a former NFL linebacker, was taken into custody Saturday night by the Moulton Police Department. According to Capt. Russell Graham, an officer spotted a white Mercedes traveling southbound...
MOULTON, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy