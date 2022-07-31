ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

4-star WR Nicholas Marsh commits to Michigan State

By Matt Wenzel
MLive.com
 2 days ago
MLive.com

4-star forward Gehrig Normand commits to Michigan State

It didn’t take long for Gehrig Normand to say yes to Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo. The 2023 four-star small forward from Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Instagram on Tuesday night. That was after he just picked up a scholarship offer from Michigan State on Saturday at the end of an official visit to campus.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

4-star OL Stanton Ramil commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just added another four-star player to its next recruiting class. Stanton Ramil, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Thompson High School in Alabama, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday night. He was on campus for a visit to East Lansing last month. At 6-foot-7...
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history

Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan

It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
State
Michigan State
River Rouge, MI
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
River Rouge, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Top Recruits: Mychal Yarbrough able to fit in anywhere on the field

MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Each weekday, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look at Belleville athlete Mychal Yarbrough, who is committed to Miami (OH). BIO. Height: 6′2. Weight: 187. Position: Athlete. Year: 2023. Rated: Three...
BELLEVILLE, MI
Person
Mel Tucker
The State News, Michigan State University

Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education

Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Positives abound for Greenville football heading into 2022 season

The official start of Greenville’s 2022 football season is still one week away, and the Yellowjackets don’t play their first game until Aug. 25. But second-year head coach Tom Hallock already had positive news to report regarding the Yellowjackets when he stopped by Comstock Park for the July 25 MLive Grand Rapids Football Media Day.
GREENVILLE, MI
#Michigan State Football#American Football#College Football#Wr Nicholas Marsh#River Rouge High School#Spartans#Notre Dame
hourdetroit.com

The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit

When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
deadlinedetroit.com

A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings

Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI

