4-star WR Nicholas Marsh commits to Michigan State

www.mlive.com
Related
MLive.com
4-star forward Gehrig Normand commits to Michigan State
It didn’t take long for Gehrig Normand to say yes to Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo. The 2023 four-star small forward from Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Instagram on Tuesday night. That was after he just picked up a scholarship offer from Michigan State on Saturday at the end of an official visit to campus.
MLive.com
4-star OL Stanton Ramil commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just added another four-star player to its next recruiting class. Stanton Ramil, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Thompson High School in Alabama, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday night. He was on campus for a visit to East Lansing last month. At 6-foot-7...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN MEN'S HEAD COACH FACING ACCUSATIONS OF MISTREATMENT OF PLAYERS & STAFF
Katie Strang of The Athletic dropped another bomb on the hockey world this morning when she reported that Mel Pearson, Head Coach for the University of Michigan Men's hockey team, has been accused of berating staff, misleading recruits, and retaliating against a former team captain. In her report, Strang says...
MLive.com
Top Recruits: Mychal Yarbrough able to fit in anywhere on the field
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Each weekday, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look at Belleville athlete Mychal Yarbrough, who is committed to Miami (OH). BIO. Height: 6′2. Weight: 187. Position: Athlete. Year: 2023. Rated: Three...
Izzo Lands Top Talent, Tom Tests Harbaugh, and Lions Training Camp Begins
On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Tom Crawford and his son and Central Michigan Football coach Cody Crawford to discuss basketball 5-star Xavier Booker’s commitment
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
East Kentwood football ready to bounce back after two two-win seasons
East Kentwood’s football team has had enough. The Falcons have won two games in each of the past two seasons, and it was clear during their July 25 visit to Comstock Park for the Grand Rapids Football Media Day that they are itching to flip the script. “The biggest...
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education
Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
MLive.com
Positives abound for Greenville football heading into 2022 season
The official start of Greenville’s 2022 football season is still one week away, and the Yellowjackets don’t play their first game until Aug. 25. But second-year head coach Tom Hallock already had positive news to report regarding the Yellowjackets when he stopped by Comstock Park for the July 25 MLive Grand Rapids Football Media Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
wlen.com
Three Recent Grads of MSP Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School Assigned to Local Posts
Lansing, MI – Three recent graduates of the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School will be working at the nearby Jackson and Monroe Posts. A total of 13 new officers will begin work this week following the graduation of the 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School this weekend at the Lansing Center in our State’s capitol.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Comments / 0