Grant Reddick Talks UCF Commitment, Gus Malzahn

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWYjg_0gzjAMgx00

UCF commitment Grant Reddick defines why he chose UCF and how Gus Malzahn helped that happen.

UCF commitment Grant Reddick was present at the Varsity Sports Network media day on July 30. Playing for Orlando (Fla.) Boone, the 5-foot-10 and 205-pound kicking specialist took a few minutes to discuss his recruitment and what he thinks about UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn with Inside The Knights.

First off, Reddick was asked about his future role with the Knights. Kick? Punt? Perhaps both?

“I’m focused more on place kicking, but I will definitely be a backup punter if needed,” Reddick said of his future with the Knights.

As for becoming a potential college football prospect, Reddick was asked when it became apparent to him that he could make a run at earning a scholarship to kick in college.

“I was probably…I was going into my sophomore year. I started kicking right before my freshman year. I grew up playing soccer. I knew I could kick a soccer ball far, and I wanted to see if I could kick a football far.

“I started playing my freshman year. Got into my sophomore year and I could really see that I was putting them through (the uprights), and I knew I could go somewhere with it. So I would say my sophomore year.”

Once he started being recruited, UCF was the closest program to him. There were also some ties to becoming a Knight but Reddick began his process with an open mind and not just locked into playing for one specific school.

“No, I would say that it was open when it started, but, you know, when UCF came along, it came on early. Coach Malzahn, (Special Teams) Coach (Ben) Larson, (Tight Ends and Special Teams) Coach (Brian) Blackmon, they showed faith early on in my recruitment. They started the relationship a while ago.

“So, I would say them coming along early, and showing that trust, really, I would say swayed my recruitment towards UCF. A little while ago. You know, I kept it open to see where I could go. What would come, but grew up in Orlando. I grew up a Knight. My family are Knights. It was an easy choice.”

Most kickers have to earn their way to a scholarship. Reddick was fortunate enough to gain scholarship offers from two separate institutions.

“Offers, the Air Force Academy and UCF. Pursued, I went to the likes of Alabama, Mississippi State, Georgia, a lot of SEC schools.”

After Air Force and UCF, Reddick checked his options before selecting the chance to be a Knight.”

Reddick also discussed what it’s like to be around Malzahn.

“It’s always the same,” Reddick said with a smile. “Always energetic. Um, I would say a really funny guy. Um, just in his office, not even the practice field and what not, he’s talking about UCF, trying to get you hyped about UCF. The future of the program, where we’re going (as a football program). He’s always speaking about excitement.

“That’s what I’m excited for. To go to a program that’s on the rise. I’m looking forward to it.”

Finally, Reddick answered about whether Malzahn brought up UCF’s addition to the Big XII as a selling point?

“Oh yeah.”

Front and center?

“I wouldn’t say front and center. It was a big selling point for sure. You are going into the likes of the Power 5. Nothing wrong with the American (Athletic) Conference. It’s still big names, but when you go into that Power 5 level, it’s a little bit different.

“To get more higher-end recruits, the Big XII is definitely a selling point.”

