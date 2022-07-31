I-75 bridge work bringing changes to Miami Street

More I-75 bridge work will shut Miami Street down near Hollywood Casino Toledo on Monday night.

Miami will be closed between the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound Miami will be detoured onto northbound I-75 across the Maumee River to the Collingwood Boulevard interchange, then back south. Northbound Miami will be detoured south to the Wales Road interchange, then back north.

Better yet, don’t use southbound Miami, from East Toledo toward the casino, at all on Monday night. Cross either the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge or the Anthony Wayne Bridge and then enter southbound I-75 at either Collingwood or the Anthony Wayne Trail to get back to Miami.

Or, if your purpose for using Miami is to get to southbound I-75, turn left at Oregon Road and go to Wales. That is, unless you’re driving a big rig; those aren’t allowed in Oregon. For trucks heading south from the Port of Toledo, the best move might be to just take I-280 and State Rt. 795 to get to I-75.

The reverse route — State Rt. 795 to I-280 — will surely be the best truck route from northbound I-75 to the Port of Toledo when the northbound ramps at Miami close two weeks from now. All of these “go past the closed exit and turn around at the next one” detours usually involve multiple left turns, which can be very tedious for tractor-trailers and even more so for the other drivers following them.

Last week’s opening of the outbound Trail’s ramp to southbound I-75 leaves just the inbound Trail ramp to northbound I-75 closed at that interchange. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s most recent weekly update lists “through summer” as its reconstruction’s duration, but based on its visible progress that could be within a month.

The end of August is when Nebraska Avenue’s new bridge over the I-75/Trail interchange is scheduled to open, too. By that point, ODOT should be just about ready to reopen all the lanes in that area, too, that don’t need to stay closed because of the DiSalle Bridge reconstruction about a mile to the south.

****

Heading up to Michigan International Speedway for any of the NASCAR races in the coming weekend? Watch out for a new work zone on M-50 in Tecumseh.

The Michigan Department of Transportation last week started a resurfacing and repair project on M-50 between the River Raisin bridge and Sunset Drive. It will require daytime single-lane closings throughout the project, which is scheduled for completion Aug. 26.

It’s unlikely flag zones will be set up Saturday or Sunday, but anyone driving that way on Friday could be delayed, and extra caution could be warranted even when all lanes are open.

****

I-75 (Ohio): Reduced to two lanes northbound between Wales Road in Northwood and Dorr Street in Toledo and southbound from Dorr to Glenwood Road in Rossford for reconstruction and widening. South Avenue is closed between the southbound I-75 exit ramp and Kuhlman Drive until late August. The northbound I-75 entrance from the Anthony Wayne Trail also is closed. Ramp detours, some quite long, are posted and additional closings are possible at night and on weekends. The Trail is reduced to one lane in both directions beneath I-75 and may be closed at night during overhead bridge work. Miami Street is closed Monday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. at I-75 for overhead bridge work.

I-75 (Ohio): Nighttime (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) lane closings between I-475 and the Ottawa River interchange for bridge deck sealing. Ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as follows: Stickney/Lagrange and Phillips entrances to southbound I-75 on Wednesday night, and all Stickney/Lagrange ramps Saturday night.

I-75 (Mich.): The left lane is closed both ways between Exit 5 (Erie Road) and Exit 11 (LaPlaisance Road) for pavement and shoulder repair, crossover construction, and other preparations for an upcoming reconstruction project. Lane and ramp closings also near the Newport Road interchange just north of I-275.

I-475/U.S. 23, Perrysburg-Holland Road: Nighttime (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings are planned on southbound I-475 Wednesday and Thursday nights and most of next week during temporary pavement construction ahead of upcoming widening. Lane closings also are possible on I-475 near the Perrysburg-Holland Road bridge, which is closed for replacement. Perrysburg-Holland is detoured via Holland-Sylvania and Airport Highway.

I-475: Nighttime (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings are possible all week between the U.S. 20 (Central) and Corey interchanges in Sylvania Township for pavement repair. The ramps from northbound I-475/U.S. 23 to eastbound I-475 and from southbound U.S. 23, westbound I-475, or both to Central may be closed.

Ohio Turnpike (I-80/90): Reconstruction in western Williams County reduces eastbound traffic to one lane for 4½ miles east of the Westgate tolls; two westbound lanes are maintained. Lanes closed between the Stony Ridge and Elmore interchanges for resurfacing. Lane shifts or closings also possible near the new Swanton toll plaza.

U.S. 20 (Reynolds): Nighttime and weekend lane closings are possible at Heatherdowns in southwest Toledo for resurfacing and traffic-signal replacement through August. Northbound lane closing between South and Hill for preliminary work related to a bridge replacement.

U.S. 20: Eastbound ramp to U.S. 6 west of Fremont is closed until mid-August. Detour via State Street, Oak Harbor Road, and westbound U.S. 6/20. Additional closings start Aug. 8 in this area.

U.S. 23 (Ohio): Lane closings are possible between I-475 and the Michigan border for pavement repair. The northbound exit to Alexis/Monroe will be closed Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Flag zones between U.S. 6 and Risingsun, Ohio for resurfacing through September.

U.S. 23 (Mich.) Nighttime lane closings north of Dundee for bridge work at Milwaukee Road.

U.S. 24: Lane closings in Paulding and Defiance counties for slope repair and pavement patching; the westbound exit at Baltimore Street in Defiance also is closed.

U.S. 224: Closed at State Rt. 587 in New Riegel, Seneca County, for roundabout construction at the intersection through August. Use U.S. 23 and State Rt. 18 instead. The Route 587 detour follows State Rts. 18 and 53.

State Rt. 2: Lanes closed for pavement repair between Camp Perry and the easterly State Rt. 163 interchange through August.

State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Reduced to one lane each way between Glendale and Detroit avenues for reconstruction.

State Rt. 25: Closed to through traffic between U.S. 6 and Cygnet Road for reconstruction. The specific piece of highway closed between those junctions will vary as work progresses. Use I-75 and U.S. 6 instead. Lane closings for resurfacing north of Bowling Green to State Rt. 582.

State Rt. 163: Closed at Billman Road, west of Genoa, for bridge replacement through September. A detour is posted using local roads.

State Rt. 184 (Alexis): Lane closings at Benore/Enterprise for bridge replacement through September. Enterprise is closed at Alexis. Lane closings at Lewis for intersection work have been suspended until August.

State Rt. 235: Closed just south of State Rt. 281 in Wood County for two bridge replacements through September. Detour via State Rts. 281, 65, and 18.

State Rt. 295: Closed at Neapolis-Waterville Road for roundabout construction until late August. Detour via State Rt. 64 and U.S. 24.