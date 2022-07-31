Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

katv.com
LRPD: Woman dead after hit and run in west Little Rock
Little Rock police said a woman is dead after a hit and run in west Little Rock Monday night.
KATV
LRPD investigating 4th pedestrian-involved Central AR fatal incident Tuesday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a pedestrian-involved traffic collision that ended in a fatality Tuesday night. Officials said officers in the Southwest Division responded to the scene at the 5900 block of Geyer Springs Road at around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found Aric...
KATV
Little Rock City Director arrested following a car crash Tuesday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police have confirmed the arrest of City Director Ken Richardson following an accident Tuesday night. Police said the car crash took place on Colonel Glen Road after he left the city board meeting. Richardson has been a member of the Little Rock Board...
Investigation underway after pedestrian was killed in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday. According to reports, an adult male was hit by a vehicle in front of the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs shortly after 1:00 p.m. The man was reportedly...
KATV
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
KATV
LRPD investigating fatal Monday night hit and run in West Little Rock; no suspect found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a pedestrian-involved traffic collision that claimed the life of a woman late Monday night. At approximately 10:34 p.m., officers said they responded to the incident at 11301 Financial Center Parkway in West Little Rock. When police arrived, they found a...
KATV
LRPD investigating Monday night shooting at Kroger; female victim in stable condition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Monday night shooting incident that left one woman in critical condition. According to authorities, police responded to reports of the incident at Kroger on Geyer Springs Road at around 7:49 p.m. 20-year-old William McDowell was arrested and charged with...
Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department. The woman was found on the ground suffering from multiple injuries in the westbound lane at 11301 Financial Center Parkway around 10:30 p.m. She was pronounced...
KATV
Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
Arrest made in Tuesday deadly shooting at Wrightsville apartment
Pulaski County deputies have made an arrest after an early Tuesday morning deadly shooting.
KATV
Criminal investigation underway into death of Jonesboro police officer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police confirmed Wednesday that a criminal investigation is underway into the circumstances leading to the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. Parks died July 17 while in North Little Rock for training. At the time, ASP said Parks collapsed shortly after...
One person found dead in south Little Rock, police say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead at a house on Whispering Pines Drive. Police responded to a shooting around 8:30 a.m. and officers found the one person dead from a gunshot wound. Whispering Pines Drive is located in...
KTLO
Woman, minor dead after crash in Hot Spring County, troopers say
A crash in Hot Spring County on Sunday afternoon left an 80-year-old woman and a minor dead, troopers said. A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states Rebecca Welday of Pearcy and a passenger, an unidentified minor, died after the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. They were traveling north...
Police: Woman dead after being beaten up in Little Rock Heights area, person of interest arrested
Police in Little Rock are investigating a killing that occurred in the Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen
Stuttgart Police Department officers found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson St. in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 30. At the request of SPD, Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating the suspected homicide. The...
LRPD investigating Monday afternoon shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident Monday afternoon.
Police: Man found dead inside of home, investigation underway
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating a homicide that happened on the 13000 block of Highway 365 South. According to reports, authorities found a man dead inside of a home following a shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m. Police said that...
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager. 16-year-old Alexis Crosby was last seen in Little Rock on Saturday. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
KATV
Conway police arrest 3 in narcotics investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics that led to the arrest of three people in late July. According to officials, officers responded to a local motel regarding a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine,...
