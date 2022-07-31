ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse police respond to shots fired on Syracuse's west side

By Jordyn Werfelmann
cnycentral.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call

Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Massena, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police Department names award-winning officer as new deputy chief

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department has a new deputy chief. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Joe Cecile announced the promotion of Detective Sergeant Mark Rusin on Thursday, August 4 as the city’s new deputy chief. Rusin is known throughout the Syracuse Police Department and...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Dealing With Another Stabbing At Destiny USA Mall

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police dealing with another stabbing at Destiny USA. Around 2 Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the "Against All Odds" store inside the Mall. They found a 23-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital expected to be ok. Police say a fight...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southside#Violent Crime#Syracuse Police
Big Frog 104

Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police to appoint longtime officer as deputy chief

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police and the mayor’s office have announced that a longtime Syracuse police officer has been promoted to deputy chief. Mark Rusin, a member of the department since 2007, had been promoted from detective sergeant to deputy chief, according to a news release from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s office.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police respond to two shootings within two hours on Sabine Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Department responded to two separate shooting with injuries incidents on Sabine Street on the westside of the city towards the Skunk City neighborhood. At 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers responded to the the 200 block of Sabine Street, locating a 32-year-old male...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say

Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
BREWERTON, NY
wxhc.com

Bomb Threat Received on SUNY Cortland Campus; Threat Was Non Credible

All Clear. Both building have been investigated and found to be non-credible. A bomb threat has been received by UPD SUNY Cortland directed at Bowers Hall and Miller Building on the SUNY Cortland campus. If you are in Bowers Hall or Miller Building please evacuate the buildings and areas immediately....
CORTLAND, NY
Lite 98.7

4 Shot in 4 Hours in Syracuse – All Suffer Leg Injuries

Syracuse Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents just blocks apart that left four people with gunshot wounds to their legs. All are expected to survive, police said. The first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night on Townsend Street where responding officers located a 23-year-old woman who had...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy