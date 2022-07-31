Syracuse police respond to shots fired on Syracuse's west side

Read on cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call
Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
Large police presence on Erie Blvd East after crash involving police car; street closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
Teen found with loaded handgun after foot chase in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen who led police on a foot chase was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun, police said. Two 16-year-old boys were approached by Syracuse police officers at Park and Mary streets on July 13 on the city’s North Side, Syracuse police posted online Friday.
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Syracuse Police Department names award-winning officer as new deputy chief
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department has a new deputy chief. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Joe Cecile announced the promotion of Detective Sergeant Mark Rusin on Thursday, August 4 as the city’s new deputy chief. Rusin is known throughout the Syracuse Police Department and...
Syracuse Police Dealing With Another Stabbing At Destiny USA Mall
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police dealing with another stabbing at Destiny USA. Around 2 Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the "Against All Odds" store inside the Mall. They found a 23-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital expected to be ok. Police say a fight...
Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups
Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
23-year-old man hospitalized after being stabbed inside Destiny USA store, police say
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a stabbing in a Destiny USA store on Thursday around 2 p.m. Officers say the stabbing occurred in Against All Odds located on the first floor of the mall near Hobby Lobby. When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old...
Syracuse police to appoint longtime officer as deputy chief
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police and the mayor’s office have announced that a longtime Syracuse police officer has been promoted to deputy chief. Mark Rusin, a member of the department since 2007, had been promoted from detective sergeant to deputy chief, according to a news release from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s office.
See 15 photos of large Syracuse apartment fire that left 14 people without a home
Syracuse, N.Y. — It took 65 firefighters to put out a blaze Thursday that ripped through a large apartment building south of Syracuse University. The fire damaged the building so badly that 14 people needed to find a place to live through the American Red Cross, fire officials said.
Syracuse Police respond to two shootings within two hours on Sabine Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Department responded to two separate shooting with injuries incidents on Sabine Street on the westside of the city towards the Skunk City neighborhood. At 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers responded to the the 200 block of Sabine Street, locating a 32-year-old male...
Syracuse police, understaffed, take 3 hours to respond to domestic violence call
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tuesday evening, people along Houston Avenue in Syracuse rallied for their 78-year-old neighbor after her adult son arrived at her home - not for the first time - to verbally berate her, violently destroying her property. They were by her side for three hours waiting for...
Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say
Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
3 shot in Syracuse Tuesday night on same block and just over an hour apart
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day after four were shot within four hours, three people were shot just over one hour part in Syracuse on Tuesday night. The three people were injured in two separate shootings on Tuesday evening and all took place on the 200 block of Sabine Street, police say.
Bomb Threat Received on SUNY Cortland Campus; Threat Was Non Credible
All Clear. Both building have been investigated and found to be non-credible. A bomb threat has been received by UPD SUNY Cortland directed at Bowers Hall and Miller Building on the SUNY Cortland campus. If you are in Bowers Hall or Miller Building please evacuate the buildings and areas immediately....
4 Shot in 4 Hours in Syracuse – All Suffer Leg Injuries
Syracuse Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents just blocks apart that left four people with gunshot wounds to their legs. All are expected to survive, police said. The first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night on Townsend Street where responding officers located a 23-year-old woman who had...
Bizarre Sequence Of Acts Results In Suspect Sustaining Critical Injuries
On August 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 100 block of Seven Mile Drive, Town of Ithaca for a report of a white male that appeared to be intoxicated. The male was standing in the callers front yard. At 4:56 PM, Deputies responded just...
