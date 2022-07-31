Where to Watch and Stream Jem and the Holograms Free Online

Cast: Ezio Greggio Ricky Memphis Paola Minaccioni Martina Stella Maria Luisa Jacobelli. The film follows the story of two couples in crisis who are about to break up but who, due to the Lockdown, imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, will instead be forced into a forced coexistence. The protagonists, through smartkworking, household chores and sports activities, will find themselves living under the same roof, giving life to a comedy full of laughter but also of reflections.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO