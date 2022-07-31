Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Plans to Opt-Out of Contract

www.sportsgrid.com
Noah Syndergaard trade details: Phillies land former Mets pitcher at deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to get a starting pitcher at the trade deadline, and it was none other than former New York Met Noah Syndergaard. The Philadelphia Phillies were in the market for a starting pitcher heading into the trade deadline. In the final hour of the cut-off point for trades, the Phillies were able to land a veteran option, and a familiar face from the NL East.
numberfire.com
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question
For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
‘Like everyone dreamed of’: Mets’ Taijuan Walker sounds off on long-awaited Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom pairing
The New York Mets have dominated the 2022 season so far without one of their best players, if not their very best. Jacob deGrom is finally scheduled to pitch this Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, which should make their strong pitching staff even better. Taijuan Walker, one of their key pitchers, is just as pumped up as anyone to see the two aces of deGrom and Max Scherzer together.
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom Is Sticking To 1 Important Plan
The New York Mets ace has fought through multiple injury issues over the past few years. Last season, he was shut down due to elbow troubles. This year, he was shut down at the end of spring training after suffering a stress reaction in his right shoulder. But all of...
Mets need Jacob deGrom insurance now more than ever
The New York Mets have the best playoff odds in the NL East division, but they may be in trouble if they don’t get Jacob deGrom insurance. The New York Mets are looking into star player Juan Soto. However, he’s an unrealistic target, and not much is expected to happen for New York by the trade deadline. The team has great playoff odds, and it’ll take a great player to increase those even more.
Mets ready to see Jacob deGrom's long-awaited season debut
Mets fans have been waiting for months, but the day is finally here, as Jacob deGrom is set to make his long-awaited season debut for New York.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
New York Mets drop great deGrom performance, snapping winning streak | Main Takeaways
After winning seven straight games, the New York Mets lost 5-1 to the Washington Nationals last night. The loss puts the Mets at 65-38 on the year. They now have a 2.5-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. The Mets have to win tonight and take this series from a 36-69 Nationals team before heading home for five with the Braves.
Mets: Jacob deGrom is ready for Atlanta Braves challenge next up
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is finally back in MLB after more than a year, and his performance certainly didn’t disappoint. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom made his season debut Tuesday night and pitched a great game. This was his first MLB appearance since early July of 2021.
