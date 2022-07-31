ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Plans to Opt-Out of Contract

By Grant White
SportsGrid
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Noah Syndergaard trade details: Phillies land former Mets pitcher at deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to get a starting pitcher at the trade deadline, and it was none other than former New York Met Noah Syndergaard. The Philadelphia Phillies were in the market for a starting pitcher heading into the trade deadline. In the final hour of the cut-off point for trades, the Phillies were able to land a veteran option, and a familiar face from the NL East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday

The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question

For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

‘Like everyone dreamed of’: Mets’ Taijuan Walker sounds off on long-awaited Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom pairing

The New York Mets have dominated the 2022 season so far without one of their best players, if not their very best. Jacob deGrom is finally scheduled to pitch this Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, which should make their strong pitching staff even better. Taijuan Walker, one of their key pitchers, is just as pumped up as anyone to see the two aces of deGrom and Max Scherzer together.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Jacob deGrom Is Sticking To 1 Important Plan

The New York Mets ace has fought through multiple injury issues over the past few years. Last season, he was shut down due to elbow troubles. This year, he was shut down at the end of spring training after suffering a stress reaction in his right shoulder. But all of...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Mets need Jacob deGrom insurance now more than ever

The New York Mets have the best playoff odds in the NL East division, but they may be in trouble if they don’t get Jacob deGrom insurance. The New York Mets are looking into star player Juan Soto. However, he’s an unrealistic target, and not much is expected to happen for New York by the trade deadline. The team has great playoff odds, and it’ll take a great player to increase those even more.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound

Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Cy Young

Comments / 0

Community Policy