Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
Hereford Twp. supervisors repeal controversial 'dead tree ordinance'
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. – The Hereford Township Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to repeal a controversial ordinance that called for removing dead trees at the expense of property owners. The decision came after a long discussion between residents and the board. The ordinance called for residents to cover the...
Pa. Turnpike Commission raising tolls by 5% next year
LOWER SWATARA TWP., Pa. — Drivers who take the Pennsylvania Turnpike need to be prepared to pay more in 2023. The Turnpike Commission has approved a 5% toll hike for next year. The commission said it needs to keep raising tolls to, among other things, make required payments to...
Pektors respond to criticism of River Pointe, huge industrial park planned for Upper Mount Bethel
A railroad trestle looms over River Pointe Logistics park. The trestle north of Lou Pektor's industrial development in Upper Mount Bethel Township is 13 feet, eight inches above the road and is often cited by critics as a disaster waiting to happen. Trucks will get stuck under it, they say, bringing traffic to a standstill.
Kubota tractors take over Crayola
The next generation of farmers is bringing lots of color to Lehigh Valley agriculture. Kubota tractors have taken over The Crayola Experience in Easton. The company has teamed up with Crayola for a special event in which kids can play with the iconic orange tractors. They can sit in a...
Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday
Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
DA, police conduct death investigation at Salisbury Twp. home
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A death investigation brought the district attorney, the coroner, and police to a neighborhood in Salisbury Township. Anna Roach was walking her dog at 5:30 p.m. Monday, when she says she heard dogs barking non-stop, inside her neighbors' house. "This was actually in the house, which...
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a little help from the public in an aggravated assault investigation at the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. PSP says on July 30 at 11:21 p.m. a 41-year-old woman parked her vehicle in a parking...
Person injured in crash of jet skis at Blue Marsh Lake
BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County. The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and...
National Night Out brings cops and communities together
EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday was National Night Out and plenty of police departments across the region took time to meet and mingle with members of the community. The events aim to help cops and communities build stronger bonds. In Easton, families gathered at Pioneer Park for face painting, basketball, a...
Police: Officer struck, injured by fleeing driver in stolen car
WILSON, Pa. - A police officer suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was struck by a fleeing driver early Tuesday. Wilson Police said they responded to the area of Miller and Hay Streets around 4:20 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. As officers arrived, several men, on foot, along with...
Stretch of Route 313 in East Rockhill Twp. closed after tractor trailer pulls down wires
EAST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 313 in Bucks County is closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer pulled down wires. It happened on Route 313 near the area of Mt. View Road in East Rockhill Township, according to county dispatchers. No word on when the road will...
Crashes closes Route 422 West at I-176 ramp in Cumru
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 422 in Cumru Township late Wednesday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the ramp from the West Shore Bypass to Interstate 176 South. Initial reports from the scene were that one person was...
Fire tears through South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fire tore through a home in South Whitehall Township over the weekend. Firefighters were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of Belmont Street. Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the basement. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, or what...
Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating after an elderly woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The woman was hit by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on the parking lot on 2977 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, behind the Wawa on Glenside Drive, according to township police.
