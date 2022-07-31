Woman arrested after crashing into 3 squad cars during pursuit

www.mywabashvalley.com
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on an ATV on July 18 near […]
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly TH shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) – Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a local 22-year-old has been taken into custody. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kole Hughes, 22, of Lafayette, for the charge of murder in regards to the July 31 shooting death of Quincy Rogers-Porter at […]
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance. She is being charged with: Murder […]
wibqam.com
Child involved in crash with car near Lafayette St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch said a crash involving a car and a child on an ATV happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County...
Man dead after being shot in Terre Haute Sunday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - By Lucy Perry. A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he was shot outside a local elementary school Sunday night . Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, died shortly after emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State Road 46, wearing “balaclava style” ski masks with […]
wbiw.com
Carlisle man killed in motorcycle crash in Greene County
GREENE CO. — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on State Road 67 north of Switz City.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
39-year-old Melissa Serrano of Bicknell was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. 66-year-old Walner Francois was arrested Monday by WPD on a warrant containing two counts of...
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local officials and arborists had been examining […]
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The investigation is […]
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on […]
WTHI
State police launch investigation involving alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute Police officer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway involving the alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute police officer. The Vigo County prosecutor's office confirmed to News 10 a complaint was filed against Patrolman Trevor Singer. The prosecutor's office referred the matter to the Indiana State Police for investigation. This...
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially arrested during a search of a […]
WTHI
Doctors to evaluate Vigo County man ahead of September murder trial
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following new information in a Vigo County murder case. Two doctors will evaluate Michael Wilson, a man accused of murdering his mother. In June, attorneys for Wilson said they intend to assert a defense of mental disease or defect. The doctors will determine if...
WTHI
Terre Haute man sentenced for federal drug charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will serve prison time after a federal drug conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Adam Moore, 39, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. This comes after Moore entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court...
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Danville Fire responds to vacant house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant house early Monday morning. In a news release, Danville Fire Chief Donald McMasters said they got a call around 12 a.m. for a possible house fire near West Madison and Robinson streets. When crews got there, they found flames that had […]
WAND TV
Fire destroys vacant home in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a vacant house fire in Danville early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 500 block of W. Madison just after midnight. Fire was visible from an outside wall of the home and had extended up into the attic. Due to the home...
MyWabashValley.com
Local pet missing for nearly two months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
