KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (August 2, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries.
Police investigating Knox County officer-involved shooting
BOONE HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Knox County Monday night. KSP was contacted by Barbourville Police Monday after an incident involving a woman and an officer in Barbourville. The woman was taken to ARH, where she was pronounced dead by...
17-year-old boy reported missing from Laurel County
Joshua Winkler, 17, was reportedly last seen at around 5 a.m. off Finley's Trailer Park Road.
Shooting Victim killed during Officer-Involved Incident in Knox County, Kentucky is referred to as "A female Suspect"
BOONE HEIGHTS, KY (August 2, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP has been requested by Barbourville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 9:00 P.M. EST on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Knox County. At the request of the Barbourville Police...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen car. The car is a blue 2007 Ford Focus. It was stolen on July 28 near Ky-770, ten miles south of London. If you have any information, you can call the Laurel...
Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
Fatal crash claims 1 life in Rockcastle County
A 22-year-old has passed following a three-vehicle accident that occurred this weekend in Rockcastle County.
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Lexington Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Clearwood Court, off Larkwood Drive in the Woodhill neighborhood, just after 3 p.m. for a working structure fire. When they got there, firefighters encountered...
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
Inmate escapes from Madison County custody
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Madison County. Police said 43-year-old Billy Lowe, from Gray, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center on Sunday. Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine. He is described as being a...
Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County School District and the Jessamine County EMS are gathering items to send to the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water.
KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center. The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate. According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58,...
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding
Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
Bond Is Set For Wrong-Way-Driver In Crash That Killed Three People
The driver accused in a wrong-way-crash that killed three people appeared in court Friday. 21-year-old Joshua Poore, from California, is charged with three counts of murder. Investigators believe Poore was drunk at the time of the crash. Last week police released a short clip that appears to show Poore’s truck heading north in the southbound lane near the Laurel County weigh station on I-75. Three people in an oncoming vehicle were killed, Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s from the Chicago area. Poore was released Wednesday night from UK Hospital and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. In court on Friday, a not guilty plea was entered for Poore and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on August 9th.
Samaritan’s Purse helping Breathitt Co. flood victims, in need of volunteers
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many volunteers and organizations are throughout eastern Kentucky right now, helping the hundreds if not thousands of people in need there. One of those organizations is Samaritan’s Purse, which arrived in Breathitt County Monday night. Their relief efforts started Tuesday morning. Samaritan’s Purse is...
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
