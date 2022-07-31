Hampton makes Cape Cod Baseball League history

www.wtrf.com
WTRF
Neal Brown outlines schedule for fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Practice No. 1 is in the books. Practice No. 2 will follow on Tuesday. West Virginia will conduct a total of 25 practices before kicking off the regular season on Thursday, September 1 in Pittsburgh. Neal Brown outlined some of the details of Monday’s first practice...
WTRF
WVU enters preseason ranked No. 6 in the nation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team was placed at No. 6 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Rankings, the organization announced on Tuesday. It marks the Mountaineers’ highest preseason ranking in program history. Defending National Champion Clemson tops the list, while Georgetown and...
WTRF
WVU women’s basketball releases nonconference schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced the nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Tuesday. This year’s nonconference slate features six home contests as well as an exhibition on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairmont State at the...
WTRF
Cassano joins swimming & diving coaching staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs has announced the hiring of Lauren Cassano as the women’s associate head coach on Wednesday. “I’m pleased to have Lauren join our program as the new associate head coach for...
Daily Athenaeum
Two football recruits decommitt from WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
WTRF
A WVU football summer refresh ahead of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football players reported to campus on Sunday and fall camp officially kicks off on Monday. Neal Brown will give his thoughts following the opening day of practice. His press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. The start of camp will also mark one month...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown opens fall camp
The preseason has begun, and Neal Brown's team has its focus on just one foe: Pitt. The helmets are on and the sun is out (sort of): fall camp has officially kicked off in Morgantown. The 130th team in West Virginia football history has officially begun its 2022 preseason with...
Summer intensive dance camp kicks off in Morgantown
The Morgantown Dance Studio kicked off its two-week 2022 summer intensive camp on Monday.
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
WWII veteran turns 100 in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, World War II veteran Robert Elwood Harold celebrated his 100th birthday at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center. Harold was drafted in Richie County in 1941 when he was 19 and joined the Air Force in Baltimore. While Harold said he never saw combat, he did serve as an […]
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
westliberty.edu
Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 2, 2022 — West Liberty University’s new Director of Alumni Affairs Amanda Bennett came up with a great way to meet and greet local alumni this summer that is proving to be a big success. “We began our ‘Alumni Traveling Happy Hours’ in the...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
WDTV
The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct....
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Hemorrhagic Strokes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about hemorrhagic strokes. Watch the video above to learn more.
