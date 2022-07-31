Does Hoda Kotb Still Keep In Touch With Matt Lauer?

www.nickiswift.com
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why
As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Are Coming Unglued After Savannah Guthrie No-Shows Again
While Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may appear to get along while on the air, recent events suggest that the hosts’ rumored feud is far from over. And, Savannah Guthrie’s most recent absences certainly seem to be punctuating this idea. After each one of the...
Today fans break down in tears over legendary news anchor’s emotional sendoff after he leaves show
TODAY fans have expressed their feelings about a legendary anchor's retirement from NBC after nearly 30 years on the network. Longtime correspondent Pete Williams had an emotional farewell during Friday's broadcast. Pete's colleagues gave him an emotional sendoff on TODAY with a video highlighting the journalists' impressive almost three decades...
Today fans shocked by Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb’s ‘tearful’ moment together on live TV despite hosts’ fiery ‘feud’
TODAY fans have witnessed an emotional moment between hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during Friday’s show. The tearful interaction has arrived amid the pair’s rumored feud, as they bonded together to wish a co-worker farewell. Longtime NBC News correspondent Pete Williams is retiring, and his Today show...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
‘TODAY Show’: Hoda Kotb Posts Cryptic Quote Amid Apparent Tension With Savannah Guthrie
The Today Show host Hoda Kotb is getting cryptic on her social media as tensions between her and cohost Savannah Guthrie appear to continue to grow. The recent post, shared by the host on her Instagram page, speaks to the “power of silence.” It also comes as Gutherie’s absence from the popular morning TV news show continues to rile Today Show fans up.
survivornet.com
Cancer Survivor Hoda Kotb, 57, And Jenna Bush Hager, 40, Finally Reunited On The Today Show Set
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have reunited on the Today set after the two co-hosts were off enjoying their vacations. Kotb was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 after doctors found lumps during a routine checkup. Breast cancer is a common cancer that has been the subject of much...
GMA fans fear shake-up and that popular host could REPLACE George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts or Michael Strahan
GOOD Morning America fans are ready to welcome a new co-host to the weekend lineup but have voiced concern it spells a shake-up for the current cast. Janai Norman was announced this week as the new addition to the line-up with fans questioning what it means after recent absences from favorites George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, or Michael Strahan.
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Today fans slam Savannah Guthrie for demanding guest ‘hurry up’ during awkward cooking segment on live TV
TODAY fans have slammed Savannah Guthrie for demanding show guest to hurry up during an awkward cooking segment on live TV. Today's Hoda Kotb, 57, has recently admitted she lives in constant fear of being fired because of her co-host Savannah, 50. The awkward moment occurred during the cooking segment...
‘The View’: Guest Co-Host Speaks Out About Talk Show’s Latest Ratings
Late last week, long-time “The View” guest co-host Ana Navarro shares her thoughts about the daytime talk show’s latest TV ratings. While sharing an article from The Wrap that states “The View” Bahamas Vacation led to the most-watched show in three months, Ana Navarro declared, “Thanks to the View-ership!”
survivornet.com
Hoda Kotb, 57, Reunites On Set With Savannah Guthrie, 50, Amid Reports Of Tension: Fans Worry About The Affects Of Stress On Hoda’s Health Post-Cancer
Despite these source accounts—although some fans agree the tension is palpable—the ladies have kept it classy and appear to support one another, at least on the surface. Hopefully, if there are any current issues in the workplace, Hoda rises above and doesn’t let it affect her too much personally. Cancer survivors tend to not sweat the small stuff—all we see is a radiant on-camera personality helping to brighten other people’s days.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg forced to apologize to co-host Sara Haines in awkward moment live on air
THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has been forced to apologize to her co-host, Sara Haines, during an awkward moment on live TV. Monday’s broadcast has brought with it a few uncomfortable on-air interactions between the show’s hosts. Halfway through the episode, Charlamagne tha God appeared as a guest,...
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
TODAY.com
These mints are so good Jenna Bush Hager ate one off the ground
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share what they’re loving right now in the latest "Faves and Finds" segment. Hoda picks the Yonanas machine and Jenna selects honey lemon candy from Betterbee.July 12, 2022.
NBC News
“DATELINE NBC” TO INVESTIGATE SIX MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES IN “DATELINE: MISSING IN AMERICA,” AN ALL-NEW PODCAST DEBUTING TUESDAY, JULY 26
Featuring Original Reporting from ‘Dateline’ Correspondents Josh Mankiewicz & Andrea Canning, The Series Asks Viewers, ‘Can You Crack The Case?’. Premieres During NBC News’ Network-Wide Series on Renewed Efforts to Find Missing Americans. July 19, 2022 – Dateline NBC will debut an all-new podcast investigating six...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
