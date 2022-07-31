Does Hoda Kotb Still Keep In Touch With Matt Lauer?

Despite these source accounts—although some fans agree the tension is palpable—the ladies have kept it classy and appear to support one another, at least on the surface. Hopefully, if there are any current issues in the workplace, Hoda rises above and doesn’t let it affect her too much personally. Cancer survivors tend to not sweat the small stuff—all we see is a radiant on-camera personality helping to brighten other people’s days.

TV SHOWS ・ 16 DAYS AGO