The risk of severe weather returns to the area on Monday

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Scioto Valley
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio including Ross, Pike, and Scioto Counties. According to the National Weather Service, conditions across the region remain favorable for severe weather development. The watch goes until 11 p.m. this evening. Residents should remain weather...
Pike Co. residence a total loss following morning fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of Shoemaker Road. The call came in shortly after 8:00 a.m. Fire crews, upon arrival, found the residence completely destroyed by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office says...
Boil Advisory issued for portions of Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pike Water, Inc. announced a boil advisory within the county. According to the water supplier, the advisory is until further notice for the following areas. Tackett Lane. Shyville Rd. Church Rd. Beaver Creek. Schuster Rd. Taylor Hollow. St Rt 220. Wakefield Mound Rd. 81- 535...
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
Police in Waverly search for missing girl
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing. The height of Jordan Grooms is described as 5′ 6″. Officials say she was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday. Contact the police department at...
Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior Fair opens to the public
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The 73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior fair officially opened on Monday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The fair is agriculture themed so you will see plenty of animals. There is also fun, fair food and cool rides. While there are amenities for all ages, the fair is primarily […]
Car crashes into North Bridge Street business in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Employees of the Pizza Hut at 163 North Bridge say the business will remain closed for most of the day following a car crash into their building. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering the front window of the pizza shop on Tuesday.
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
“Water Wars: National Night Out” kicks off in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Looking for a fun, family-friendly event? This afternoon, starting at 4 p.m., residents across the Chillicothe area can participate in the “National Night Out.” The community event will take place in Yoctangee Park and will run through 8 p.m. featuring a large water fight, food trucks, vendors, touch-a-truck, and games.
Body of missing teen recovered in Scioto River
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The body of a teenager that went missing in the Scioto River has been found. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that Jeremy Sheppard Jr.’s body was recovered near State Route 104 and State Route 348. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that the Rapid Response Services Search and Rescue team called […]
Body of Scioto County Teenager Recovered from Scioto River
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared in the Scioto River in Scioto County while swimming. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard Jr. had been swimming on Tuesday near the State Route 348 Bridge, near State Route 104, and was unable to make it back to shore.
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
Search underway for the driver involved in a rollover accident in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County is scouring the back roads of southern Ross County for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash. Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover accident in the area of Mount Tabor and Rozelle Creek Road.
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
Career Fair returns to the Pike County Fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting its annual Career Fair event on Wednesday, September 14th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds (311 Mill Street, Piketon). This...
