clintoncountydailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Dustin D. Hopkins
Dustin was a 1997 graduate of Rossville High School where he participated in choir, the Baker Boys, and the golf team. He received his bachelor degree from Purdue University in Film Studies. While at Purdue, Dustin sang with the Purdue Varsity Glee Club where he was the first member from Rossville, and traveled the world sharing his passion and gift of music. Dustin worked for WLFI and then for Bob Rohrman for 17 years, where he was able to be around cars, which was another passion of his. Dustin’s personality and easy going nature, drew people in to him. He never knew a stranger and had many friends that he loved and supported, and that loved and supported him. His love for music took him to performing with Moonshine Mason Band and Lafayette Big Swing Band. Along with his love for music, he enjoyed cycling, collecting records and antiques, classic cars, and was a fine food and beverage connoisseur.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Bruce Mosson
Bruce Mosson was born November 27th, 1948 to Arthur William and Lora Mae (Pruett) Mosson. He worked the family farm and graduated from Clinton Prairie High School class of 66 where he met the love of his life, Nancy Ann Mosson, and married her 30 years later after reconnecting at their high school reunion.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Old Settlers Celebration Coming to Delphi
Delphi will be having the 166th edition of Old Settler Celebration on August 11-13. Come visit downtown Delphi for some great entertainment, food and carnival activities. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs for entertainment. On Thursday, August 11, Dan’s Fish Fry will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Entertainment...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Now Has 50 Members After Induction
Eight individuals were enshrined in the Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday night in the cafeteria at Frankfort High School,. That now brings the total in the Frankfort Hall of Fame to 50 for an organization that has been operating for just five years. “What this Hall of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Airport Board Discussing Land Purchase
The Frankfort/Clinton County Airport Authority had a lengthy discussion Tuesday night about a possible land purchase with their next door neighbor Tennesco. Board President Alan Dunn said the talks have been ongoing for a few months now. “We’re still in the process of doing our due diligence and investigating the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Not News, But Kaspar Media Remembers Vern Kaspar
Many in our area community knew and remember Vern Kaspar. He came to Frankfort, Indiana from Fremont Nebraska about this time of year during the summer of 1959. That was 63 years ago. Vern Kaspar was only 37 years old at the time he arrived to purchase and run the only local radio station serving Clinton County at the time. WILO AM 1570. WILO then had to sign off at sunset every day and we did not even have the low power WILO FM signal yet. WILO FM (Now Shine 99) came in 1962 as one of the first FM radio stations in the State. He would sell advertising during the day and cut the ads at night with my mother, Lillian Kaspar, who also took care of the logs and the books.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Elwood PD Releases Name of Officer Shot
The Elwood Police Department have identified the officer killed Sunday morning to be Noah Shahnavaz, 24, from Fishers. Shahnavaz was a five year veteran of the United States Army and proudly served the Elwood community for the past 11 months. The suspect in Officer Shahnavaz death has been identified as...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Part of Barner Street to be Closed Monday
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced the Sewer Department will have West Barner Street. from Pratt to Blinn Avenue closed all day Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in White County
Just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, White County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County. A preliminary investigation by Sgt. Schaefer revealed that a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Roger...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Cycle Crash With Deer Results in Fatality
At approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 6500-block of W Mulberry Jefferson Road. Preliminary investigation determined that a Black 2010 Yamaha V-Star, operated by Gerald Palmer, 33, of Frankfort was traveling eastbound on Mulberry Jefferson when a deer entered his path. Palmer was unable to avoid the collision.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Woman Dies From Injuries In Crash With Deer
A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Commissioners Amend Nepotism Policy
He Clinton County Commissioners gave their first reading on their new amended nepotism policy Tuesday morning at the Clinton County Courthouse. “The Commissioners had a viewpoint on how our nepotism p0licy read,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “But, (Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean M.) Persin declared that our viewpoint was incorrect. But he did identify ways we could clean it up to fix our viewpoint. Today was the first step in doing that.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clintoncountydailynews.com
Temporary Closure Coming to Hoke Avenue
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces Hoke Avenue will be closed at State Road 28 for at least one week to perform utility work. The closure will start on or after Monday, August 8 and will last for around one week, weather permitting. The work will happen between E. Clinton St. and E. Wabash St. in Frankfort.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Closures/Restrictions for McKinley Avenue
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces temporary road closures and slow downs of McKinley Avenue in Frankfort starting on or after Monday, August 1. This is to complete paving work and curb and gutter installation. Various side streets north of State Road 28, between the railroad tracks and Blinn Ave., will also be temporarily restricted as needed. Below is the expected timeline of the work to be done. McKinley Ave. will be closed most, if not all of the time, during the following timeline. All dates are subject to change.
Comments / 0