Dustin was a 1997 graduate of Rossville High School where he participated in choir, the Baker Boys, and the golf team. He received his bachelor degree from Purdue University in Film Studies. While at Purdue, Dustin sang with the Purdue Varsity Glee Club where he was the first member from Rossville, and traveled the world sharing his passion and gift of music. Dustin worked for WLFI and then for Bob Rohrman for 17 years, where he was able to be around cars, which was another passion of his. Dustin’s personality and easy going nature, drew people in to him. He never knew a stranger and had many friends that he loved and supported, and that loved and supported him. His love for music took him to performing with Moonshine Mason Band and Lafayette Big Swing Band. Along with his love for music, he enjoyed cycling, collecting records and antiques, classic cars, and was a fine food and beverage connoisseur.

ROSSVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO