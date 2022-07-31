'Chalk it Up' brings colors, young artists to Aiken's sidewalks

Buy Now Lucy Laluz, her sister, Penelope, and Maycie Moore draw on a sidewalk in downtown Aiken as part of creating art for the Aiken Downtown Development Association Chalk it up event. Staff Photo By Matthew Christian

The beginning of fall is just over 50 days from Monday, but already more color has come to the sidewalks of downtown Aiken.

The Aiken Downtown Development Association is hosting its first ever sidewalk chalk art event from July 31 to Aug. 6 in the two blocks of Laurens Street bounded by Barnwell Avenue and Park Avenue.

The event offers people visiting the downtown area the chance to see artwork produced by Aiken County residents while they shop, eat or just while they walk around the downtown area.

Artists began using chalk to make their creations Friday morning and their efforts continued Saturday and Sunday.

Young artists Lucy Laluz, her sister, Penelope, and Maycie Moore were among the artists chalking it up Friday morning.

They were drawing their interpretation of the Goddess of Summer near the Security Federal Bank office on the eastern side of Laurens Street between Richland and Barnwell Avenues.

Diana Laluz, the mother of Lucy and Penelope, said deciding to draw was the idea of Maycie's mother, Amy. She added that Maycie is very involved in the art community and has had some of her work displayed in the local art scene.

"We love being involved in the community," Diana said Friday morning.

The girls returned to the same spot Saturday morning to draw another piece for the event.

Diana said the girls were really excited to be making art.

The artwork for the event will be available for viewing (assuming there's no rain) between Sunday and next Saturday.