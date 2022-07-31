ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers Could Move RP Josh Hader Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

By Grant White
SportsGrid
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News

The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Game Haus

Minnesota Twins Trade Cincinnati Reds for Tyler Mahle

The Minnesota Twins have traded the Cincinnati Reds for starting pitcher Tyler Mahle according to Jon Heyman. Jeff Passan is reporting the return for the reds will be two hitting prospects and one pitching prospect. Those prospects are Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Steven Hajjar and Spencer Steer. Mahle, 27, has a 5-7...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

The Texas Rangers have finally made a trade, reportedly sending relief pitcher Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mark Mathias. Fansided was the first to report the deal. The Rangers have not made an official announcement. Bush did not pitch in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles....
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres

The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy